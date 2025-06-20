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Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer is a great estate for shock low price

The ID.7 Tourer is one of the best electric VWs to date, and it’s currently amazingly affordable. It’s our Deal of the Day for 1 October.

By:Ryan Birch
1 Oct 2026
Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer - main image

Prices for the Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer have crashed to a level we’ve never seen before – this excellent electric estate can be yours for just £271 a month!

To put this deal into perspective, this is the cheapest electric VW available on the Auto Express Buy A Car marketplace right now, undercutting the far smaller ID.3 Neo and ID.Polo models. 

This shockingly good-value two-year deal comes from DreamLease, and requires a 12-month initial payment of £3,544.55. That’s not too bad considering that this car has a list price of over £52,000, but if you’d rather pay less upfront, then a nine-month initial outlay comes to £2,976.77, meaning a monthly payment of £297.42. 

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Better still, if the default annual mileage cap of 5,000 is a little too restrictive for you, a limit of 8,000 can be had for less than a tenner extra a month on both the nine and 12-month initial payment options. 

The ID.7 Tourer is easily one of the best electric VWs to date, as it both drives well and has a quality feel. Plus, its 605-litre boot means it’s as practical as it is stylish.

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This deal may only get you the entry-level model, but it’s packed with kit and might make you wonder why you’d pay more for a higher spec model. 

As standard, Pro Match Plus comes with 19-inch wheels, a 15-inch infotainment system with sat-nav and wireless phone connectivity and Matrix LED headlights. Plus there are some real ‘big car’ features, such as massaging front seats and an augmented reality head-up display that helps you keep your eyes on the road. Even metallic paint is thrown in for free.

One reason why you might prefer a higher trim level than the Pro Match Plus is that you get a larger battery. But even this trim’s 77kWh pack delivers a claimed range of 360 miles, which is very decent and will be more than enough for many drivers. A standard-fit heat pump will also help make the car more efficient in the colder months of the year. 

Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer - dashboard

Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer - front interior

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volkswagen ID.7 leasing offers from leading providers on our Volkswagen ID.7 page.

Check out the VW ID.7 Tourer deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

Deals on Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer rivals

Vauxhall Astra

Vauxhall Astra

New in-stock Vauxhall AstraCash £20,725Avg. savings £6,666
New Vauxhall Astra

Configure now

BMW I5

BMW I5

New in-stock BMW I5Cash £58,778Avg. savings £15,336
New BMW I5

Configure now

Peugeot 308

Peugeot 308

New in-stock Peugeot 308Cash £24,429Avg. savings £5,716
New Peugeot 308

Configure now

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Ryan Birch - content editor, auto express
Ryan Birch
Content editor

Ryan is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2023, he worked at a global OEM automotive manufacturer, as well as a specialist automotive PR and marketing agency.

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