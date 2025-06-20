Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer is a great estate for shock low price

Massive 605-litre boot; quality-feeling interior

370-mile range; free heat pump

Get the deal at only £270.38 a month

Prices for the Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer have crashed to a level we’ve never seen before – this excellent electric estate can be yours for just £271 a month!

To put this deal into perspective, this is the cheapest electric VW available on the Auto Express Buy A Car marketplace right now, undercutting the far smaller ID.3 Neo and ID.Polo models.

This shockingly good-value two-year deal comes from DreamLease, and requires a 12-month initial payment of £3,544.55. That’s not too bad considering that this car has a list price of over £52,000, but if you’d rather pay less upfront, then a nine-month initial outlay comes to £2,976.77, meaning a monthly payment of £297.42.

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Better still, if the default annual mileage cap of 5,000 is a little too restrictive for you, a limit of 8,000 can be had for less than a tenner extra a month on both the nine and 12-month initial payment options.

The ID.7 Tourer is easily one of the best electric VWs to date, as it both drives well and has a quality feel. Plus, its 605-litre boot means it’s as practical as it is stylish.