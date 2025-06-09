Car Deal of the Day: hot Volkswagen Golf R is cheaper than a GTI

328bhp and four-wheel drive

Top-spec Black Edition trim

Get the deal at only £318.11 a month

The Volkswagen Golf R is some £5,000 more expensive than its GTI brother and it’s a premium many believe is worth paying, especially with its fire-breathing 328bhp turbocharged engine and clever four-wheel-drive system. But through our marketplace, the R is around £70 a month cheaper than the GTI.

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Carwow Leasey, via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, is offering the thrilling hot hatch for a bonkers £318.11 a month right now. It’s a super-affordable deal that we reckon won’t be around for long, so we suggest you click that ‘enquire now’ button right away.

This two-year deal requires a 12-month initial payment of £4,112.32, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. You could save over £600 by switching to a nine-month payment, which sees the monthly outlay rising to £350.29 (still cheaper than the most affordable GTI deal), while adjusting the mileage cap to 8,000 a year costs between £10 and £15 a month depending on whether you opt for the nine-month or 12-month initial payment.

Arguably, the models in the GTI family – the standard car, the hardcore Clubsport and special Edition 50 – offer different levels of engagement behind the wheel. But the R has its own appeal, thanks to its ease of use and potent power reserves.