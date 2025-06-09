Car Deal of the Day: hot Volkswagen Golf R is cheaper than a GTI
The Golf R offers all-year-round fun and performance. It’s our Deal of the Day for 2 October.
- 328bhp and four-wheel drive
- Top-spec Black Edition trim
- Get the deal at only £318.11 a month
The Volkswagen Golf R is some £5,000 more expensive than its GTI brother and it’s a premium many believe is worth paying, especially with its fire-breathing 328bhp turbocharged engine and clever four-wheel-drive system. But through our marketplace, the R is around £70 a month cheaper than the GTI.
Carwow Leasey, via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, is offering the thrilling hot hatch for a bonkers £318.11 a month right now. It’s a super-affordable deal that we reckon won’t be around for long, so we suggest you click that ‘enquire now’ button right away.
This two-year deal requires a 12-month initial payment of £4,112.32, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. You could save over £600 by switching to a nine-month payment, which sees the monthly outlay rising to £350.29 (still cheaper than the most affordable GTI deal), while adjusting the mileage cap to 8,000 a year costs between £10 and £15 a month depending on whether you opt for the nine-month or 12-month initial payment.
Arguably, the models in the GTI family – the standard car, the hardcore Clubsport and special Edition 50 – offer different levels of engagement behind the wheel. But the R has its own appeal, thanks to its ease of use and potent power reserves.
Under the bonnet lies a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, which serves up 328bhp and a 0-62mph acceleration time of just 4.6 seconds. Torque vectoring allows that power to be deployed to the road in a quick and efficient manner, and drivers can also tweak the adaptive dampers and suspension
This deal gets you the top-spec version of the R, the Black Edition. As the name implies, there’s plenty of black detailing inside and outside, and also a set of larger 19-inch alloys.
Aside from these, it’s standard R fare, so there’s a quality-feeling interior bedecked in racy black and blue trim, high-backed sports seats and plenty of technology. And because it’s a Golf, there’s room for a pair of tall adults in the back, and a big 341-litre boot for family-related stuff.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.
Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top VW Golf R leasing offers from leading providers on our VW Golf R page.
Check out the Volkswagen Golf R deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…
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