Quirky design; practical family SUV

248-mile EV or frugal petrol-hybrid

Get the deal at only £191.99 a month

If you want to see how affordable electric cars have become, then take a look at today’s deal. Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, the Citroen e-C3 Aircross is available for exactly the same price as the petrol version, so the choice really is yours.

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Via our marketplace, Lease Car UK is offering both flavours of the stylish and practical Citroen SUV for just £191.99 on a two-year deal, with an annual mileage cap of 5,000. All that’s needed to get the agreement up and running is a 12-month initial payment of £2,543.87.

Naturally, you can tweak the terms to suit your budget – a nine-month initial payment comes in at £2,194.70 with a monthly outlay of £217.19, and raising the yearly mileage limit to 8,000 will cost less than £20 extra a month on both nine and 12-month initial payment options.

Of the two versions of the car, we’d be tempted to go for the pure-electric, especially as this deal gets you the larger battery model.

At 54kWh, the Extended Range gives a claimed range of 248 miles, and thanks to 100kW DC charging capability, a 20-80 per cent top-up takes around 28 minutes. The silence you get from the electric motor is also in keeping with the e-C3 Aircross’s comfortable and refined character – it’s a very easy family car to drive.