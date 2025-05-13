Car Deal of the Day: Citroen C3 Aircross at £192 a month… and you can choose petrol or EV
You can get the Citroen C3 Aircross as a petrol-hybrid or EV for exactly the same price. It’s our Deal of the Day for 19 November.
- Quirky design; practical family SUV
- 248-mile EV or frugal petrol-hybrid
- Get the deal at only £191.99 a month
If you want to see how affordable electric cars have become, then take a look at today’s deal. Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, the Citroen e-C3 Aircross is available for exactly the same price as the petrol version, so the choice really is yours.
Via our marketplace, Lease Car UK is offering both flavours of the stylish and practical Citroen SUV for just £191.99 on a two-year deal, with an annual mileage cap of 5,000. All that’s needed to get the agreement up and running is a 12-month initial payment of £2,543.87.
Naturally, you can tweak the terms to suit your budget – a nine-month initial payment comes in at £2,194.70 with a monthly outlay of £217.19, and raising the yearly mileage limit to 8,000 will cost less than £20 extra a month on both nine and 12-month initial payment options.
Of the two versions of the car, we’d be tempted to go for the pure-electric, especially as this deal gets you the larger battery model.
At 54kWh, the Extended Range gives a claimed range of 248 miles, and thanks to 100kW DC charging capability, a 20-80 per cent top-up takes around 28 minutes. The silence you get from the electric motor is also in keeping with the e-C3 Aircross’s comfortable and refined character – it’s a very easy family car to drive.
If you prefer the petrol, Lease Car UK can offer you the 1.2-litre petrol-hybrid. It’s a perky unit with 143bhp, and very frugal – Citroen claims over 57mpg on the combined cycle.
The e-C3 Aircross deal gets you the entry-level Collection model, but that’s no cause for complaint. The French firm has recently overhauled the C3 Aircross range, and the new Collection is very well equipped, coming with a black roof and alloys, Aircross branding on the front doors, red exterior trim, a head-up display and a 10.25-inch touchscreen.
The petrol-hybrid C3 Aircross gets the next trim level on – the Max looks a bit more luxurious on the outside, with silver-coloured trim, diamond-cut alloys and a white roof. It loses the Aircross branding, too.
Regardless of which you choose, the latest C3 Aircross is a stylish SUV. It has chunky looks and a practical interior – the 420-litre boot is well shaped and flexible, and there’s loads of passenger space in the back seats.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.
Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more great Citroen e-C3 Aircross leasing offers from leading providers on our Citroen e-C3 Aircross page.
Check out the Citroen e-C3 Aircross deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…
Deals on Citroen e-C3 Aircross rivals
Vauxhall Frontera
KIA EV3
Skoda Elroq