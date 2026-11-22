411 miles of range; classy cabin

Smooth 328bhp electric powertrain

Get the deal at only £472.82 a month

The Volvo ES90 is a bit of a left-field choice for two reasons. For one, it’s a saloon, at a time when such cars are a bit of a rarity thanks to the rise of the SUV. And for another, it’s a premium car that’s not a BMW, Audi or Mercedes.

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Should you want to ignore the vast array of SUV-shaped posh car options, a BMW i5 seems like the more obvious one to go for. But the Volvo ES90 is pleasingly different and a little more subtle than the German alternatives, not to mention very affordable on this deal, available via the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

Thanks to Select Car Leasing, it’s possible to get hold of an ES90 for a thoroughly reasonable £472.82 a month after an initial 12-month payment, which amounts to £6,505.99. You can tailor the deal to your needs – should you want to pay a bit less upfront, it’s possible to drop the initial payment to nine months, for example. That comes to £4,936.26 and £509.14 a month.

You can also vary the annual mileage. If the 5,000 included miles won't be enough, it’s possible to increase to 8,000 miles for an extra £22.76 a month. The deal we’re looking at is for 36 months, but 24- and 48-month terms are available, too, if preferred.

The ES90 in question is in the entry-level Plus grade, but it comes with plenty of equipment as standard. Similarly, it has the most basic powertrain, but the Single Motor version isn’t exactly slow, producing 328bhp for a 0-62mph time of 6.6 seconds. You really don’t need the 671bhp pushed out by the range-topping Twin Motor Performance…

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volvo ES90 leasing offers from leading providers on our Volvo ES90 page.

Check out the Volvo ES90 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…