New BMW 3 Series and i3 are great because they’re what people actually want

Driving BMW’s new petrol 3 Series and electric i3 back-to-back feels like a huge step in the industry’s quest for a powertrain-agnostic car. The goal was to minimise compromise, while, as project director Norman Wiebking puts it, “making twins!” Yet the two cars are – under the skin – totally unrelated.

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The M350 xDrive is an imperceptible 5mm longer and 15mm narrower. It has a longer dash-to-axle ratio, because of the need to package an in-line six engine, whereas the i3 is 25mm taller and has a 37mm longer wheelbase for superior space in the back seats. That’s the big win from creating the greatest possible space between the wheels for the battery. The downside is that i3 drivers can’t crank their seats as low in cabins otherwise with the same look, feel and hi-tech features.

The six-cylinder M350 and four-cylinder 320 both use the latest version of BMW’s CLAR components set, which stretches all the way from 3 Series to 7 Series. Yet again BMW has engineered a beautifully handling combustion car, while the i3 – based on the firm’s Neue Klasse architecture – offers equally sophisticated dynamics thanks to incredible processing power. This also unlocks cutting-edge motor and battery management, to boost range and charging.

Want to know how to spot the difference? The lower grille doesn’t give much away: it helps cool the batteries or the combustion engine. One telltale is the ‘waistline finish’: the window seals are neatly tucked away on the i3. Plus the Neue Klasse platform can accommodate 21-inch wheels, but the combustion car rolls on 18s and 19s, with 20s an option. That said, you still need to be an automotive Sherlock Holmes to spot the difference, so make life easy: mosey round to the rear to see if it’s got tailpipes – or check out the badge!

Dr Mike Reichelt, head of Neue Klasse and mid-size BMWs, diplomatically told us it was “an intense discussion” to green-light different platforms “but we have enough volume to come to different solutions”. As a result, 3 Series customers get the drivetrain they want, with lashings of BMW dynamic fun, while the ultimate expression, the M3, is still to come. And yes, it will also be available with pure electric power, creating the very first true performance electric car from M Division. Bring it on.

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