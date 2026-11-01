Verdict

Volkswagen has plugged a hole in its part-electric Golf hatchback range with a new full-hybrid powertrain, designed to appeal to those who want greater city-based electric driving from their car, but who don’t want the hassle of having to plug in a PHEV for regular charging sessions. The resulting product is, as you’d expect, polished and capable, but it doesn’t feel a particularly necessary or memorable addition to a line-up that’s getting a little long in the tooth these days.

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It might seem strange for Volkswagen to be introducing a wholly new drivetrain choice to the ageing Mk8 Golf line-up, but that’s precisely what the German firm is doing with the launch of this, the Golf Hybrid.

This is a powertrain which fits neatly into the hybrid gap left by the manufacturer between the 148bhp eTSI mild-hybrid (MHEV) and the 201bhp eHybrid plug-in (PHEV) models.

Yet the Golf Hybrid uses plenty of familiar hardware. For instance, it runs the 148bhp 1.5-litre TSI Evo engine, shared with its MHEV and PHEV relations, only it further has a pair of potent motors – providing up to 44kW of drivetrain boost – powered by a 1.6kWh gross NMC (nickel manganese cobalt) pack, with 0.64kWh of that capacity usable.