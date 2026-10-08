Car deal alert! £11k off the electrifying Hyundai Ioniq 5

If you’re in the market for a new electric car, very few EVs can beat the Hyundai Ioniq 5. In fact, the Ioniq 5 is such a good package overall, it was named our Car of the Year in 2021. Ordinarily, the Ioniq 5 has a starting price of well over £40,000, but you can currently get one through our Buy A Car service for £11,471 off that recommended retail price, taking it down to a very attractive £30,474.

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This specific Ioniq 5 deal is for a brand new in-stock model in entry-level Advance trim, but don’t think you’ll be getting behind the wheel of something which is Spartan and stripped back, as it’s very well equipped. Hyundai has recently given its family car some minor updates to keep it competitive with rivals, as well.

Standard features include LED headlights, two 12.3-inch displays, heated seats, a heated steering wheel, and an efficiency-boosting heat pump which helps reduce the load of the cabin heater on cold days.

The car is fitted with a 63kWh battery pack and can travel up to 273 miles on a single charge, according to Hyundai. For those who are regularly on the move, topping up the Ioniq 5 from 10 to 80 per cent takes as little as 18 minutes when using a suitably fast charger.