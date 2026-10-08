Car deal alert! £11k off the electrifying Hyundai Ioniq 5
Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 is a great electric car, and it looks even better with a saving of over £11,000 off its list price
If you’re in the market for a new electric car, very few EVs can beat the Hyundai Ioniq 5. In fact, the Ioniq 5 is such a good package overall, it was named our Car of the Year in 2021. Ordinarily, the Ioniq 5 has a starting price of well over £40,000, but you can currently get one through our Buy A Car service for £11,471 off that recommended retail price, taking it down to a very attractive £30,474.
This specific Ioniq 5 deal is for a brand new in-stock model in entry-level Advance trim, but don’t think you’ll be getting behind the wheel of something which is Spartan and stripped back, as it’s very well equipped. Hyundai has recently given its family car some minor updates to keep it competitive with rivals, as well.
Standard features include LED headlights, two 12.3-inch displays, heated seats, a heated steering wheel, and an efficiency-boosting heat pump which helps reduce the load of the cabin heater on cold days.
The car is fitted with a 63kWh battery pack and can travel up to 273 miles on a single charge, according to Hyundai. For those who are regularly on the move, topping up the Ioniq 5 from 10 to 80 per cent takes as little as 18 minutes when using a suitably fast charger.
On the road, the Ioniq 5 majors on comfort and refinement rather than driving thrills, but this relaxed nature suits its family car remit down to the ground. It has 168bhp on tap, which should be plenty for most people, and it can hit 62mph from a standstill in 8.5 seconds.
From behind the wheel, visibility is good and the high driving position makes it an easy car to navigate around town. The cabin is nice and airy too, thanks to its open design layout.
Rear interior space is very generous for a car of this size, which is great news for even the tallest of passengers who can easily stretch out and won’t be pinched for head or knee room. Our only gripe is the lack of under-thigh support, which is down to the car's high floor relative to the base of the seat.
Boot space is rated at a decent 520 litres, with the load bay covering a sizeable area, although it is on the shallow side compared to some rivals which can make carrying bulkier items a little more tricky.
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