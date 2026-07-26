Senior News Reporter Alastair Crooks hopped into the DS No4 for a few days, racking up plenty of miles on the A1. Having come straight out of the fun-to-drive, new 218bhp BMW 123 xDrive, one thing that he immediately noticed was the sumptuous ride of the DS.

The BMW, despite its heavier focus on sharp handling, isn’t particularly uncomfortable, but the DS is absolutely the car Alastair would choose for a long jaunt. However, one thing that he didn’t enjoy as much was the French car’s safety technology. I’ve previously highlighted my frustration with the lane-keep assist, but this time it was the traffic sign recognition going awry, almost always incorrectly flashing up 10 mph below the speed limit.

DS No4 Hybrid Etoile Nappa: third report

Replacement hatchback shines on long trip to the North East for photoshoot

Advertisement - Article continues below

Mileage: 1,016 miles

1,016 miles Efficiency: 47.0mpg

In my last Fleetwatch report about the DS, I described how the car broke down while I was going through the Dartford Tunnel. The result was that the No4 ended up being returned to Stellantis for diagnostic checks.

Thankfully, while my car was being repaired, a replacement No4 was sent to cover its absence – and the substitute looked almost identical to the original.