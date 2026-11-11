Our opinion on the Geely EX2

The Geely EX2 is a respectable but forgettable small EV that struggles to stand out from the crowd. There is some good news – standard tech and kit are good, there’s plenty of space to play with, plus it’s fine to drive, even if we do have higher expectations for something said to be tuned by Lotus. But the range and performance lag behind key rivals, the interior is bland, and there’s none of the charm or character that its similarly priced competitors have in spades.

About the Geely EX2

The Geely EX2 was the best-selling car in China last year, with nearly half a million flying out of showrooms. In the hope that its success will translate to global audiences, the Chinese goliath has brought its small all-electric hatchback to the UK, and Auto Express was among the very first to drive it here.

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The smart, slightly cute but very generic and rather anonymous-looking EV is known as the Geome Xingyuan in China, where it’s available from the equivalent of just under £7,000 – which maybe helps explain its massive popularity.

It costs quite a bit more here, which is to be expected, but it could have done with undercutting the likes of the Renault 5 and Fiat Grande Panda Electric more than it does.

Performance & driving experience The EX2 is inoffensive enough to drive, but it’s much slower than rivals

Pros Well-weighted steering

Generally comfortable Cons Ride struggles to settle

Neither powertrain is quick

To drive, the EX2 is not as fun or refined as the Renault 5, but it’s generally pretty good. We wish it were a bit quicker and quieter at motorway speeds.

Model Power 0-62mph Top speed Geely EX2 Pro 80bhp 14.2 seconds 81mph Geely EX2 Max 114bhp 11.5 seconds 81mph Geely EX Ultra 114bhp 11.5 seconds 81mph

Performance, 0-60mph acceleration and top speed

The EX2 is disappointing in terms of straight-line performance. The base model gets a mere 80bhp and 150Nm of torque, resulting in 0-62mph in more than 14 seconds. The others get 114bhp for 0-62mph in a still sluggish 11.5 seconds, and that lack of oomph is very frustrating when pulling out of junctions or trying to overtake.