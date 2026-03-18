Leapmotor has revealed fresh details about its upcoming B03 - an all-electric supermini targeting the likes of the Renault 5 and Volkswagen’s forthcoming ID. Polo.

While Leapmotor is majority owned by Stellantis (who also own Vauxhall, Peugeot, Citroen, Fiat and many other brands), the latest information on the B03 comes from the company’s home market of China where the B03 will be sold as the A05.

In that country the A05 will offer a choice of 39.8kWh and 53kWh batteries with ranges of 251 miles and 316 miles respectively - though these are under the more lenient CLTC testing regime rather than the WLTP used in Europe.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Leapmotor hasn’t confirmed what battery size the B03 will be offered with in the UK when it arrives here, which is likely not until 2027. Charging speeds haven’t been revealed either, although we know a 30 to 80 per cent top up will take 16 minutes.

We also know the B03 will have a choice of two electric motors in China. There’s a 94 or 121bhp motor mounted on the front axle with the latter providing a 10.5-second 0-62mph time. This is in the same region as the VW Group’s superminis; the ID. Polo and Cupra Raval line-ups start off with a 114bhp car, but also include far more sporty versions with up to 222bhp.