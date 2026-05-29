Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Leapmotor to build cars in Spain to avoid Chinese tariffs

Leapmotor is about to make a big commitment to Europe thanks to Stellantis ownership

By:Alastair Crooks
29 May 2026
Leapmotor B10 on UK roads - front cornering

Leapmotor is proving an example of just how quickly Chinese car firms can establish themselves. It joined up with Stellantis in late 2023, when the latter gained majority ownership of Leapmotor International, and now, as a result, the brand is looking to expand its European footprint by building cars in Spain.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The location will be Zaragoza, where Stellantis and battery manufacturer CATL are spending 4.1 billion euros on a battery gigafactory. Adjacent to this facility, there’s the existing Figueruelas plant, which looks set to produce Vauxhall’s new all-electric C-segment SUV, which in turn will utilise Leapmotor platform tech. 

Leapmotor itself will have at least one car produced there too, which is expected to be the all-electric B10 SUV, starting from this year, while two more models will be built at Stellantis’ Villaverde plant in Madrid. 

Asked if European production will mean Leapmotor’s cars can circumvent tariffs typically imposed on Chinese vehicles, Emanuele Cappellano, Chief Operating Officer for Stellantis, said: “I would say that being locally produced, yes. There are already suppliers engaging – we are basically mobilising the entire European footprint for these vehicles.” 

The Leapmotor brand’s position within Stellantis has become a lot more integrated in recent months. Leapmotor International CEO Tianshu Xin told us how Leapmotor was utilising combustion engines from the European giant, while technology such as cell-to-body – already in use on the Leapmotor T03 and B10 – will feature on new Stellantis cars on the upcoming STLA One architecture. 

While we’ve already seen Leapmotor and Stellantis share a European plant in Tychy, Poland, for production of the T023 (now stopped due to political pressure from China), Leapmotor’s set-up in Spain will be far more robust.

Leapmotor’s line-up on the Auto Express Buy A Car service ranges from the tiny T03 to the B10 crossover and the C10 family SUV with average savings of up to £2,800 to be enjoyed. 

Get even more from Auto Express, follow our channels...
Google
Reddit 
Whatsapp

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks, Staff writer Auto Express
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Leapmotor B05 Ultra is out to bring Chinese cheapness to the hot hatch market
Leapmotor B05 Ultra being unveiled on stage

New Leapmotor B05 Ultra is out to bring Chinese cheapness to the hot hatch market

Leapmotor has revealed its first ‘high-performance sports coupe’ – aka electric hot hatch – but it’s not coming to the UK
News
28 Apr 2026
Best April Fools' Day jokes by car companies 2026
Best April Fool&#039;s jokes - header image

Best April Fools' Day jokes by car companies 2026

We round up this year’s best car-related April Fools’ jokes, along with a few of the more famous japes from years gone by
Features
1 Apr 2026
Future of Leapmotor: Chinese brand to unleash B10 and B03X SUVs, plus B05 hatch
Leapmotor B03X (brown) - front

Future of Leapmotor: Chinese brand to unleash B10 and B03X SUVs, plus B05 hatch

The Stellantis joint-venture start-up wants a million sales this year, with Europe delivering 10 per cent of the volume
News
25 Mar 2026
New Leapmotor B03 will be a spacious Renault 5 rival
New Leapmotor B03 - front 3/4

New Leapmotor B03 will be a spacious Renault 5 rival

Budget Chinese brand’s supermini will major on space and tech when it arrives in early 2027
News
18 Mar 2026

Most Popular

New Jaecoo 9 flagship SUV coming to the UK to target the Range Rover
Chery Fullwin T11 - front

New Jaecoo 9 flagship SUV coming to the UK to target the Range Rover

The new six-seat Jaecoo 9 SUV will be based on the Chery Fulwin T11, and it's coming to the UK
News
28 May 2026
Ford’s UK fightback has begun, and resurrecting the Fiesta and Focus is a great place to start
Opinion - Ford revival header image

Ford’s UK fightback has begun, and resurrecting the Fiesta and Focus is a great place to start

With both Ford and Vauxhall announcing their future plans, Paul Barker hopes it will address a lengthy decline
Opinion
27 May 2026
Peugeot goes price-cut crazy with huge discounts across the range
Peugeot range

Peugeot goes price-cut crazy with huge discounts across the range

From the 208 to the 5008, Peugeot has rethought its pricing to make its range “more accessible than ever”
News
28 May 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content