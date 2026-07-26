Verdict

You can imagine I wasn’t best pleased when my DS No4 broke down and couldn’t be fixed at the roadside, but the courtesy car I had while mine was being sorted reminded me of how good the No4 can be. Better still, not only did the original car need no more than a simple fix, but the new battery seems to have sorted out some of the things that were irritating me. Fingers crossed it stays that way over the next few months.

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Mileage: 1,016 miles

1,016 miles Efficiency: 47.0mpg

In my last Fleetwatch report about the DS, I described how the car broke down while I was going through the Dartford Tunnel. The result was that the No4 ended up being returned to Stellantis for diagnostic checks.

Thankfully, while my car was being repaired, a replacement No4 was sent to cover its absence – and the substitute looked almost identical to the original.

The replacement was a Performance Line MHEV in Pearl Crystal metallic paint. It had the same powertrain as my car – a 1.2 litre petrol engine with a 48V self-charging hybrid system – but a lower specification. However, the only obvious changes were gold wing mirrors, some decals on the C-pillars that seemed like a bit of an afterthought, and slightly different 19-inch Minneapolis alloy wheels with gold centre caps.