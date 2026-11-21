Verdict

Citroen knows a thing or two about making a comfy car. The C3 Aircross is incredibly relaxing to drive – admittedly sometimes to its detriment – and our car’s mild-hybrid engine is delivering smooth and efficient performance. Let’s hope Citroen can sort out the electrical gremlins because these can, at points, make you want to throw in the towel.

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Mileage: 920 miles

920 miles Efficiency: 48.3mpg

Driving a car is no longer the workout it once was; electric power steering, one-pedal driving and driver aids all blend together to turn a vigorous exercise into something a little more sedate.

This is very much the case with my new long-term test car, the Citroen C3 Aircross which, unlike its main rival, the Ford Puma, forgoes any attempt at sportiness. This, in turn, results in a drive that feels more like a relaxed cooldown routine at the end of some heavy training.

Despite starting from a snip under £22,500, the C3 Aircross gets the same ‘Hydraulic Cushion’ suspension as more grown-up models in the French manufacturer’s line-up, such as the Citroen C5 Aircross – a car that recently left our fleet after spending six months with deputy editor Richard Ingram.

The result is a ride that feels as if you’re sitting on one of those exercise balls that gained popularity in the nineties; it’s supremely comfortable, with the bump stops that are housed within the Citroen’s suspension helping the car bounce, rather than crash over the large potholes that are so common on UK roads.