Long-term test: Citroen C3 Aircross
First report: Comfy small SUV won’t give you a workout behind the wheel
Verdict
Citroen knows a thing or two about making a comfy car. The C3 Aircross is incredibly relaxing to drive – admittedly sometimes to its detriment – and our car’s mild-hybrid engine is delivering smooth and efficient performance. Let’s hope Citroen can sort out the electrical gremlins because these can, at points, make you want to throw in the towel.
- Mileage: 920 miles
- Efficiency: 48.3mpg
Driving a car is no longer the workout it once was; electric power steering, one-pedal driving and driver aids all blend together to turn a vigorous exercise into something a little more sedate.
This is very much the case with my new long-term test car, the Citroen C3 Aircross which, unlike its main rival, the Ford Puma, forgoes any attempt at sportiness. This, in turn, results in a drive that feels more like a relaxed cooldown routine at the end of some heavy training.
Despite starting from a snip under £22,500, the C3 Aircross gets the same ‘Hydraulic Cushion’ suspension as more grown-up models in the French manufacturer’s line-up, such as the Citroen C5 Aircross – a car that recently left our fleet after spending six months with deputy editor Richard Ingram.
The result is a ride that feels as if you’re sitting on one of those exercise balls that gained popularity in the nineties; it’s supremely comfortable, with the bump stops that are housed within the Citroen’s suspension helping the car bounce, rather than crash over the large potholes that are so common on UK roads.
Used - available now
2019 Citroen
C3 Aircross
56,378 milesManualPetrol1.2LCash £5,739
2023 Citroen
C3 Aircross
27,460 milesManualPetrol1.2LCash £9,916
2024 Citroen
C3 Aircross
16,000 milesManualPetrol1.2LCash £13,995
2021 Citroen
C3 Aircross
10,770 milesAutomaticPetrol1.2LCash £12,699
Exercise balls are all about toning and control, though, something we’re quickly finding the C3 Aircross lacks; a soft chassis combined with the Citroen SUV’s tall stance means it tends to lean rather disconcertingly in bends. That said, most buyers won’t be using the C3 Aircross to blast down a country road on a Sunday morning – look past the rugged styling and it’s really a jacked-up city car.
Around town is really where I’ve found the C3 Aircross thrives; the 1.2-litre mild-hybrid powertrain in our test car appears, over the near-1,000 miles I’ve covered, to be rather impressive at running on electric power at low speeds. The transition between EV driving and the petrol engine kicking in is pretty smooth, too. However, the three-cylinder motor does elicit a rather unpleasant groan if you put your foot down, exacerbated by the occasional hesitancy of the six-speed automatic gearbox to switch to a higher ratio.
Both the Citroen C3 Aircross and its smaller sibling, the C3, feature a raised ride height of around 200mm; the Puma, for example, only gets 160mm of ground clearance. This, combined with the higher positioning of the driver’s seat enabled by the Aircross’ taller body, makes for a fantastic view out. The seats, I must add, are also wonderfully cosseting and, despite only featuring partial leatherette trim, feel rather premium with their two-tone finish. Such is one of the many upgrades brought by the range-topping Max trim, another being the heated seats and steering wheel, which will be welcome as the colder months approach.
The steering is where Citroen has focused its efforts the most in terms of making the C3 Aircross tuned for town driving – and we do wonder whether it went a bit too far. The steering wheel is so light that you can quite literally turn it with your little finger. This rather disconcerting lightness also creates a feeling of disconnection between the steering wheel and the front axle, once again putting you off driving the Citroen with any sort of gusto.
Even more disconcerting, however, has been our experience with the C3 Aircross’s driver-assistance systems. One day we were driving along and the autonomous emergency braking system all of a sudden kicked in when there was nothing around. The instrument cluster also incessantly beeped at me every couple of seconds during a two-hour drive from the airport, claiming the blind-spot monitoring system had a fault, even though the illuminated indicators on the car’s door mirrors were working fine.
|Rating:
|3.5 stars
|Model tested:
|Citroen C3 Aircross Hybrid Max
|On fleet since:
|October 2026
|Price new:
|£27,565
|Powertrain:
|1.2-litre turbo three-cylinder MHEV
|Power/torque:
|134bhp/205Nm
|CO2/tax:
|121g/km/30%
|Options:
|Seven seats (£765), Monte Carlo Blue paint (£350)
|Insurance*:
|24
|Mileage
|920
|Efficiency:
|48.3mpg
|Any problems?
|Driver assistance glitches
*Insurance quote from AA (0800 107 0680) for a 42-year-old in Banbury, Oxon, with three points.
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