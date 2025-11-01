Citroen C3 Aircross vs Dacia Jogger: the budget seven-seater test we’ve been waiting for

Borrowing the powertrain from the Bigster SUV, the new set-up will feature a 1.8-litre engine in place of the current 1.6, plus a more powerful electric motor that will take the total power output up by 10bhp to 153bhp.

Dacia wants buyers to view it as not just a value-led brand, but as a rugged, outdoorsy type, too. That’s reflected in the Jogger’s option packs. For £1,815, the Sleep Pack + turns the back of the Jogger into a bedroom; remove the third row seats and a bed frame containing a storage box can be installed in their place, with a mattress laid on top of it. Black-out blinds add some privacy. For an extra £350, the Sleep Pack Ultimate includes a tent which attaches to the open boot.

Head-to-head

On the road

Citroen’s signature soft ride is present, but on bumpier, more undulating roads, the shortage of body control relative to the firmer Dacia can make it feel more unruly. The Jogger feels more responsive and more compact than the C3 Aircross, too, except at low speeds, where its turning circle is poor. The Citroen is more refined, though – there’s more wind and road noise at motorway speeds in the Jogger.

Tech highlights

Both use hybrid powertrains, but few have a more complex system than the Jogger. One electric motor provides the hybrid assist and another controls the six-speed clutchless transmission’s shifts. While complex, Dacia says it’s the key to efficiency. The C3 Aircross set-up is simpler; a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine is backed up by an e-motor, with drive going via a six-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Price and running

By seven-seater standards, our test return of 43.8mpg aboard the hybrid C3 Aircross is fairly impressive. But the Jogger fared better still, achieving exactly 50mpg in mixed driving conditions. It’s a similar story with residual values; the Citroen’s are good, but the Dacia’s are even better. Both brands offer competitive finance deals, and in terms of what you get for the cash, they each represent very strong value.

Practicality

The compact dimensions of the C3 Aircross will be a deal breaker - in both ways. For some, the fact that it squeezes seven seats into such a small footprint will be a big draw, but others will see how the larger Jogger puts its size to use. The Citroen’s third row is only suitable for children and boot space is almost non-existent with them in place. The Dacia is a seven seater with space for seven adults plus a decent-sized boot.

Safety

We’ve yet to see how the Citroen performs in Euro NCAP crash tests, but it gets six airbags plus the standard set of assist systems, including autonomous emergency braking, traffic-sign recognition and lane-departure warning. The Jogger was given just one-star by NCAP in 2021, with a lack of driver-assistance tech – including the inability of the AEB system to detect pedestrians – the reason for its low mark.

Ownership

Citroen buyers have largely been content with their cars in recent years, and a 16th place finish (out of 31 makers) in our 2025 Driver Power owner satisfaction survey is above many of the mainstream brands. Dacia is included in that list; it finished 29th overall. When it comes to perceived quality, the Citroen feels less like a budget car inside, due to a more modern-looking cabin and the variety of materials used.

Verdict

Winner: Dacia Jogger

This test reveals that the Jogger has met its closest match yet – both in terms of concept and overall ability. However, the Dacia still narrowly gets the nod from us. For the same money as the Citroen, it’s more spacious and versatile – the most important considerations for practical seven-seaters such as these. The Citroen shows there is room for improvement for the Jogger – most obviously in terms of long-distance refinement – but low running costs and strong residual values help the Dacia to the overall win in this contest.

Runner up: Citroen C3 Aircross

The Citroen gives buyers a new option at the cheaper end of the seven-seat market. It comfortably undercuts all rivals but the Dacia on price, so it’s an appealing package overall. For some, the smaller footprint will be a particular draw, but it’s pushing the limits of packaging for a seven-seater, because the third row of seats are small, and the boot is all but non-existent when they’re in use. It’s refined, quicker and feels a little less cheap inside than the Jogger though, so depending on your priorities, it’s still well worth a look.

Prices and specs

Our choice Citroen C3 Aircross Hybrid Plus Dacia Jogger 1.6TCe Hybrid Expression Price from/price of our choice £25,330/£27,330 £23,305/£23,305 Petrol or diesel? Petrol hybrid Petrol hybrid Test MPG 43.8mpg 50.0mpg Powertrain and performance Engine 3cyl in-line/1,199cc 4cyl in-line/1,598cc HEV Motor 29bhp 49bhp Power 143bhp 138bhp Torque 205Nm 148Nm Transmission Six-speed auto/fwd Multimode-auto/fwd 0-62mph/top speed 8.3 seconds/125mph 10.0 seconds/108mph Fuel tank/battery capacity 44 litres/0.9kWh 50 litres/1.2kWh MPG (WLTP)/range 53.3.mpg/424 miles 57.6mpg/550 miles Dimensions Length/wheelbase 4,395/2,672mm 4,547/2,898mm Width/height 1,850/1,660mm 1,848/1,691m Boot space (3rd row/2nd row/seats down) 40/330/1,470 litres 160/565/2,085 litres Kerbweight/towing weight 1,348/710kg 1,385/750kg Turning circle 10.9 metres 11.7 metres Costs/ownership Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000) £13,172/52.00% £15,966/65.69% Depreciation £12,158 £8,339 Insurance group/quote/VED 24/£713/£195 15/£798/£195 Three-year service cost £655 £360 Annual tax liability std/higher rate £1,460/£2,920 £1,234/£2,469 Annual fuel cost (10k/20k miles) £ 1,404/£2,808 £1,273/£2,546 Basic warranty/recovery 3yrs (60,000 miles)/1yr 3yrs (60,000 miles)/3yrs Driver Power manufacturer position 16th 29th NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars TBC 70/69/41/39/1_ (2024) Equipment Metallic paint/wheel size £645/17 inches £650/17 inches Parking sensors/camera Rear/yes Front & rear/yes Spare wheel/Isofix points Option/two Space-saver/two Keyless entry & go/powered tailgate Yes/no Yes/no Leather/heated seats No/no No/no Screen size/digital dashboard 10.25 inches/yes 8.0 inches/yes Climate control/panoramic sunroof Yes/no Yes/no USBs/wireless charging Five/no Three/no Wireless CarPlay/Android Auto Wired Wired Blind spot warning/head-up display No/yes No/no Adaptive cruise/steering assist No/yes No/no

What we would choose

Citroen C3 Aircross

If you don’t need seven seats, then you can save the £765 third-row option, instead getting a roomy five seater. This pushes the second row back to give more kneeroom, and the boot grows to 460 litres.

Dacia Jogger

Dacia offers a range of accessories to make the cabin more practical. The £259 Storage Pack + includes a boot storage box with dividers, vent-mounted smartphone holder and tray tables.

