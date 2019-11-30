Skoda Kamiq vs Volkswagen T-Cross vs Citroen C3 Aircross: top small SUVs fight for used car supremacy

The rapidly growing popularity of SUVs has seen the choice available to potential buyers skyrocket in recent years. At the affordable end of the spectrum are supermini-based SUVs, which offer some extra practicality, ride height and style – although the latter is subjective –over their more traditional counterparts, without becoming too large or expensive in the process.

Citroen got in on this trend early, introducing its C3 Aircross back in 2017, and it remains a capable and popular model today. Volkswagen’s Polo-based T-Cross went on sale two years later in a bid to move the field on, bringing with it smart styling and a refined drive.

Skoda had already seen great success with its larger Kodiaq and Karoq SUVs before launching the Kamiq shortly after the arrival of the VW T-Cross.

We pitched the familiar Citroen against these two newer VW Group rivals, all now plentiful on the second-hand market, to see which makes the most sense as a used buy.

Citroen C3 Aircross