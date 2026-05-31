Verdict

We’re glad to see the Leapmotor B10 back to full strength and even happier about it improving, thanks to a recent over-the-air update, which has made the previously headache-inducing ADAS system much less aggravating. Sadly, though, no amount of new coding can fix the car’s floaty ride and generally poor handling.

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Mileage: 11,268 miles

11,268 miles Efficiency: 3.5mi/kWh

That’s right, it’s back! Regular readers will remember that we had to send our Leapmotor B10 away twice because it wouldn’t charge properly, and aside from being told the necessary replacement part was on the way, we hadn’t heard much else in terms of a situation report. But at long last, it’s all mended and ready to return to duty.

But while the Leapmotor has only just returned to the our fleet, my six-month stint with it is nearly over, so it’s almost a case of ‘hello’ and ‘farewell’ in one report. It feels a bit like I’m firing a colleague on their first day back at work after having a kidney transplant.

In the end, our B10 had its onboard charger and main high-voltage controller replaced to get the charging system working properly again; in total, it spent nearly three months off the road. Much of that was because Leapmotor’s technicians hadn’t seen these faults before, so needed to carefully investigate all the potential culprits.