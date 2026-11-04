Chinese automotive firm XPeng was only founded in 2014 and it’s already created flying ‘cars’ and humanoid robots, but bringing things back to reality next year will be the new L05 - an all-electric SUV destined for the Brussels Motor Show in January.

XPeng’s sole offering in the UK right now is the Tesla Model Y-rivalling G6, but above this and the new L03 (which we recently drove for the first time), we expect to see this new L05, which will incorporate XPeng’s next-generation AI technology.

The company says the new L05 will run on its own, in-house AI system to provide a boost to its autonomous driving performance. This will apparently enable the L05 to react to its surroundings more quickly and deliver a smoother driving experience. It’s the same set-up as in XPeng’s Youyou ‘robotaxi’ brand in China. XPeng says its ‘AI Intelligent Driving’ technology has shown “overall performance comparable to Tesla’s FSD [Full Self-Driving]”.

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European specifications for the L05 will be announced in January, but the L05 is already on sale in China, where it comes with either a 58kWh or 71kWh battery with up to 394 miles of range (under the more lenient CLTC testing cycle). There’s also an extended-range variant in China, though there’s no mention from XPeng about that edition coming to Europe.

“The XPeng L05 embraces our vision for the future of family mobility, combining intelligent technology with the space and flexibility modern families need,” said Sven De Smet, Head of Brand and Product at XPeng Europe. The L05 is slightly longer than the G6 and comes with a sizable 702-litre boot, plus 41 individual storage spaces.

While the upcoming L03 comes with a huge 15.6-inch infotainment screen, the L05 goes even bigger with a 17.3-inch unit. In the Chinese market, there’s also an option to have a ceiling-mounted 17.3-inch screen for the rear passengers.

The XPeng G6 comes with an all-electric range of up to 326 miles and right now there’s an average saving of £400 to be had when you go through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

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