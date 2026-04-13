Tesla’s Full Self-Driving tech finally approved for Europe, but not the UK
The Netherlands has become the first country in Europe to approve Tesla’s supervised autonomous driving technology for use on its roads, with more expected to follow
Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Supervised system has finally come to Europe, with the Netherlands becoming the first country on our side of the pond to approve the technology for use on its roads – nearly six years after the set-up was first released.
The software, which is an optional extra on Teslas such as the Model 3 saloon and Model Y SUV, in effect enables these cars to drive themselves, including through busy city streets, and automatically stop at traffic lights. Steering, braking and accelerating is all handled for you.
Although Tesla is extremely keen to emphasise that this system requires active driver supervision and does not make the vehicle autonomous (despite what the ‘Self-Driving’ part of its name may suggest), meaning the driver remains responsible at all times while they’re behind the wheel.
Rather than using LiDAR technology like Volvo, Mercedes and some Chinese brands have used, Tesla’s system relies on the numerous cameras and sensors mounted on the outside of the car. These feed data to the onboard AI computer that analyses the environment and any situations.
Tesla boldly claims that with this supervised version of FSD engaged, collisions are up to seven times less likely per kilometre driven compared with driving without it, and as of today customers supposedly around the world have covered more than 14 billion kilometres with FSD (Supervised) activated, the firm claims.
The company’s engineers also covered more than 1.6 million kilometres testing the system on European roads before the technology was approved for the continent.
However, Tesla is also open that the technology is still learning and evolving, which it does using anonymised data from customers’ cars – so long as they have given their consent to do so – that can then teach the software how to react in even the rarest driving scenarios.
Full Self-Driving Supervised will begin rolling out to Dutch customers’ cars who paid for the added semi-autonomous functionality via an over-the-air update in the coming days, and Tesla says it’s working on getting the technology approved by regulators in more European countries.
Brits who hope the technology might be approved for UK roads soon can add ‘Full Self-Driving Capability’ to a Model 3 or Model Y – which are both available through the Auto Express Buy A Car service – as a £6,800 option.
However, until the software is homologated for British roads, some of the most advanced functions don’t work. In effect, you’re paying extra for what Tesla calls Enhanced Autopilot that can handle lane changes and overtaking on the motorway, plus includes an autopark and smart summon functions, and only costs £3,400 on its own.
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