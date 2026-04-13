Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Supervised system has finally come to Europe, with the Netherlands becoming the first country on our side of the pond to approve the technology for use on its roads – nearly six years after the set-up was first released.

The software, which is an optional extra on Teslas such as the Model 3 saloon and Model Y SUV, in effect enables these cars to drive themselves, including through busy city streets, and automatically stop at traffic lights. Steering, braking and accelerating is all handled for you.

Although Tesla is extremely keen to emphasise that this system requires active driver supervision and does not make the vehicle autonomous (despite what the ‘Self-Driving’ part of its name may suggest), meaning the driver remains responsible at all times while they’re behind the wheel.

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Rather than using LiDAR technology like Volvo, Mercedes and some Chinese brands have used, Tesla’s system relies on the numerous cameras and sensors mounted on the outside of the car. These feed data to the onboard AI computer that analyses the environment and any situations.

Tesla boldly claims that with this supervised version of FSD engaged, collisions are up to seven times less likely per kilometre driven compared with driving without it, and as of today customers supposedly around the world have covered more than 14 billion kilometres with FSD (Supervised) activated, the firm claims.