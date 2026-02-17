Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Talk dirty to me: Tesla Model Y and Model 3 now feature Grok AI with 18+ NSFW modes

Tesla owners can select Unhinged, Sexy, Motivation, Romantic and Argumentative personalities for the new in-car AI, though there are some more family-friendly ones, too

By:Ellis Hyde
17 Feb 2026
Tesla Model Y - front cornering

The Tesla Model Y mid-size SUV and Model 3 saloon now feature the artificial intelligence chatbot Grok, which owners can customise with different personalities, including some that are very much not safe for work.

Grok is the artificial intelligence chatbot from xAI – which is a company founded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. It’s capable of programming the car’s sat-nav to set a destination, adjusting routes on the go or highlighting nearby points of interest. 

It can also give drivers advice about best practices when driving and interpreting dashboard alerts, or answer questions about topics, including physics, maths, biology, history and even philosophy. 

Like other AI programmes such as ChatGPT that have been integrated into cars’ virtual assistants recently, Grok is designed to respond to natural commands and deliver “smooth, human-like conversational flow”. 

There are three types of Grok ‘personalities’ for owners to choose from. The standard Grok modes include ‘Assistant’, ‘Language Tutor’, ‘Therapist’, ‘Storyteller’ and ‘Meditation’, plus the more unusual ‘Conspiracy’ that is supposed to act like a crazy conspiracy theorist and ‘Doctor’ which is genuinely designed to respond to medical queries. Although we’re not sure we would trust it to read an X-ray.  

There are more family-friendly Kids Story Time and Kids Trivia Game modes available too, or if you've not got children there are the 18+ rated NSFW modes: ‘Unhinged’, ‘Motivation’, ‘Argumentative’, ‘Romantic’ and ‘Sexy’, which sounds like it could be rather distracting while you’re driving. 

In case any lonely Tesla owners are concerned about whether any dirty talk between themselves and their cars is recorded by the AI, the company says conversations with Grok are anonymous and not associated with your vehicle, ensuring privacy. 

Grok’s tone can also be personalised, with a choice of upbeat or soothing female voices, calm or smooth male voices, or a British male voice called Leo.

Grok is being rolled out on the Model Y and Model 3 – both of which are available through our Buy A Car service starting from £41,990 and £37,990 respectively. The tech will also come to the recently deceased Model S and Model X via an over-the-air software update. 

To use Grok, Tesla owners must have a Premium Connectivity subscription or a stable Wi-Fi connection, and it can be activated with controls on the cars’ steering wheel and touchscreen.

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs, hot hatches and supercars. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

