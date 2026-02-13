Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

It’s no yoke! China to ban Tesla’s jet-fighter style steering wheels

New draft regulations published by Beijing require steering wheels to undergo impact testing that leaves yokes uncompliant, and so facing a ban in 2027

By:Tom Jervis
13 Feb 2026
Tesla steering wheel

China is set to ban jet fighter-style ‘yoke’ steering wheels like the ones found in the Tesla Model S Plaid and Lexus RZ as part of a raft of new safety rules, which also prohibit other car design features – including pop-out door handles.

China’s Ministry of Industry Information Technology (MIIT) has drafted a new regulation that would prohibit the yoke-style wheels amid fears that they pose an increased risk of injuring a driver in the event of a crash.

The issue arises given the small surface area of cushioning a yoke provides between the driver and steering column in comparison with a traditional wheel. Steering wheels must also undergo impact testing at 10 different points – something that’s rather difficult to do when half the ‘wheel’ is missing, as on a yoke.


With this in mind, national standard ‘GB 11557-202X’ dictates that as of January 1 next year, cars with yoke-style steering wheels will not be allowed to be sold from new in China; models on sale will likely be allowed a small transition period where they remain on sale whilst adjustments are made.

This won’t be a huge problem for most carmakers, however, as yokes remain fairly uncommon; the arrangement first rose to prominence on the Model S Plaid. Since then it’s also been offered in Tesla’s larger Model X SUV, while the Cybertruck features a square steering wheel, but with a traditional upper band.

Other brands have used yokes as a means to implement steer-by-wire technology; top-of-the-range Lexus RZ models have a yoke, while Mercedes-Benz is planning to introduce a yoke-style arrangement on an upcoming facelift for its EQS saloon.

This announcement comes shortly after Beijing chose to ban Tesla-style pop-out electric door handles – yet another blow for the American EV brand. New rules, again due to come into force at the beginning of next year, stipulate that vehicles under 3.5 tonnes must feature physical interior and exterior car door handles that include a mechanical emergency opening function, in case of a loss of power.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We'll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

