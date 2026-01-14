Elon Musk has announced that as of February 2026, Tesla will stop selling its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software as an option on new models in the US, instead asking customers to pay for it on a month-by-month basis.

In a post on his own social media site, X, Musk wrote: “Tesla will stop selling FSD after Feb 14. FSD will only be available as a monthly subscription thereafter.”

The move isn’t entirely surprising given Musk’s seeming fixation with subscription services – note X Premium – as well as the automotive industry’s general shift towards this type of business model. Auto Express recently revealed, for example, that Volkswagen is placing horsepower behind a paywall on the entry-level ID.3, while BMW came under heat a few years ago by requiring a monthly subscription to use its cars' heated seats.

It’s worth noting that FSD is already offered in the US as a subscription for $99 per month, as well as the soon-to-be-discontinued outright purchase option. However, Tesla told Auto Express that given that FSD hasn’t been fully released in the UK, it probably doesn’t make sense for it to be offered as a subscription for the time being. Instead, it will allow buyers to continue to futureproof their car by purchasing the software outright.