The XPeng L03 looks set to be a thorn in the side for the Tesla Model Y and other popular electric mid-size SUVs, with confirmation that it’ll start at £32,990. That’s about £9,000 less than the most affordable Model Y, and over £7,500 cheaper than an entry-level Hyundai Ioniq 5.

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XPeng’s third confirmed model for the UK is a new coupé-SUV with what the firm claims is “supercar-inspired” styling, a 15-inch infotainment display and a suite of intelligent driving features. It’ll be offered with both electric and range-extender hybrid (REEV) powertrains when it goes on sale next year.

Positioned as a “next-gen AI SUV coupé”, the L03 does, in some ways, look like it has been designed using AI. The front has a whiff of Polestar 4, while to the rear it appears as if the decklid spoiler and bumper have swallowed a Porsche Taycan. Despite its positioning below the current XPeng G6 – a car already available to lease via Auto Express’s Buy a Car service – the L03 has obvious premium aspirations.

XPeng claims the coupé-like shape offers a best-in-class drag coefficient of just 0.228Cd. While unconfirmed, the L03 is expected to measure around 4.65m long – around 10cm shorter than the G6 and almost exactly the same size as a Skoda Enyaq Coupé.