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New XPeng L03 to cost from £33k and rival Tesla’s Model Y

XPeng has revealed the starting price for its L03 coupé-SUV, which sees it significantly undercutting the Tesla Model Y and other rivals

By:Matt Robinson, Richard Ingram
12 Nov 2026
XPeng L03 - dynamic front angled6

The XPeng L03 looks set to be a thorn in the side for the Tesla Model Y and other popular electric mid-size SUVs, with confirmation that it’ll start at £32,990. That’s about £9,000 less than the most affordable Model Y, and over £7,500 cheaper than an entry-level Hyundai Ioniq 5.

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XPeng’s third confirmed model for the UK is a new coupé-SUV with what the firm claims is “supercar-inspired” styling, a 15-inch infotainment display and a suite of intelligent driving features. It’ll be offered with both electric and range-extender hybrid (REEV) powertrains when it goes on sale next year.

Positioned as a “next-gen AI SUV coupé”, the L03 does, in some ways, look like it has been designed using AI. The front has a whiff of Polestar 4, while to the rear it appears as if the decklid spoiler and bumper have swallowed a Porsche Taycan. Despite its positioning below the current XPeng G6 – a car already available to lease via Auto Express’s Buy a Car service – the L03 has obvious premium aspirations.

XPeng claims the coupé-like shape offers a best-in-class drag coefficient of just 0.228Cd. While unconfirmed, the L03 is expected to measure around 4.65m long – around 10cm shorter than the G6 and almost exactly the same size as a Skoda Enyaq Coupé.

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That upmarket look continues inside, where the L03 features a clean, minimalist dashboard centred around a 15.6-inch infotainment display. XPeng boasts of “lounge-style” seats, and claims access to 37 separate storage spaces alongside a “generous cargo capacity”. The L03 can also pull a 1,500kg trailer.

The initial UK model range will consist of Standard Range, Long Range, Long Range Ultra, AWD Performance and Power X Long Range (REEV) versions. Although exact battery size, performance stats and range figures for the whole line-up are yet to be confirmed, we do at least know that the longest-legged of the EVs will do up to 323 miles on the official tests, while the range extender will be good for up to 631 miles. 

XPeng L03 - steering wheel6

The L03 will feature XPeng’s NGP (Next Generation Pilot) automated driving technology, which it “plans to progressively roll out in Europe from 2027”. The maker claims the systems, powered by triple Turing AI Chips and boosted by Google Maps data, are designed to “understand and navigate highly complex real-world driving scenarios”. The L03 also gets the firm’s latest AI assistant, futureproofed with capability for over-the-air updates.

The L03 apparently embodies XPeng's "In Europe, For Europe" strategy, combining globally developed technologies with features, experiences and infrastructure designed specifically for European drivers.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

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Matt Robinson
Contributor

Matt’s been writing about cars professionally since 2009, cutting his teeth on specialist titles including BMW Car, Land Rover Owner and Retro Cars. In 2013, he joined automotive start-up Car Throttle, assisting with its rapid audience growth before becoming editor in 2016.

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