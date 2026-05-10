Verdict

If you’ve got a family, you’ll be craving space and that’s exactly what the MG4 Urban provides; the boot is genuinely huge for a car in this class. True, the MG isn’t perfect, but the pros definitely outweigh the cons.

Efficiency: 4.5 miles/kWh

4.5 miles/kWh Mileage: 6,782

My time with the MG4 Urban has come to an end. I’ve run the car for six months on the Auto Express fleet and it’s safe to say it’s been a love-hate affair during that period, with plenty of highs and lows.

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I’ve eulogised about its incredible efficiency in almost every report, and it continues to impress. I still have trouble believing the readout on the dash sometimes, because short trips and school runs regularly see more than six miles/kWh being displayed. Is this car just powered by hot air? I’ve never come across an electric car capable of returning these figures and, as a result, it feels like I hardly have to charge it.

This is ground I’ve covered before, but another highlight that bolsters the MG4 Urban’s family car credentials is the space on offer. From the outside it looks like a small car, but once inside it’s a completely different story.

I have two children and they have never complained about a shortage of room in the back seats. It’s easily big enough back there for them to get comfortable on long journeys and I’ve rarely felt a kick in the middle of the driver’s seat as they move about. There’s also plenty of headroom for any adult passengers that might need to sit there.