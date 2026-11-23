Long-term test: BYD Dolphin G DM-i Comfort
First report: Plug-in hybrid supermini with bold claims joins our fleet
Verdict
The BYD Dolphin G DM-i is not only the UK’s cheapest plug-in hybrid, but it also actually lives up to its claim of 65 miles of pure-electric running per charge. I’ve been delighted with its efficiency and I’m really hoping it remains this impressive in the winter months.
- Mileage: 2,056 miles
- Efficiency: 58.4mpg
“No chance!” This is what I hear every time I tell friends and family that the latest plug-in hybrid to join our test fleet is officially capable of 65 miles of pure-electric running on a single charge. I thought exactly the same thing before I took delivery of the bright blue car, but the BYD Dolphin G DM-i is proving all of us wrong.
I’ve now had it for over a month and it really has surprised me with its efficiency when driving in EV mode. I’m getting around 3.9 miles per kWh, which means I’m averaging over 70 miles of range from its 18.3kWh battery. That’s the sort of efficiency many electric cars – without the burden of carrying a heavy petrol engine around – would find hard to match.
What also makes me so surprised is that I’ve run plug-in hybrids on our fleet before, and I couldn’t get anywhere near the quoted figure. The one that really sticks in the memory is the Peugeot 308 PHEV I had in 2023. It was supposed to offer 39 miles of electric driving, but I struggled to get 20 miles out of it. I’d pop to the local shops and have to recharge it when I got back. So you can see why I was sceptical of the BYD.
Used - available now
2025 BYD
Dolphin
3,000 milesAutomaticElectricCash £22,995
2025 BYD
Dolphin
9,800 milesAutomaticElectricCash £17,695
2025 BYD
Dolphin
17,990 milesAutomaticElectricCash £16,995
2025 BYD
Dolphin
22,864 milesAutomaticElectricCash £16,995
It’s worth noting that the Dolphin G’s impressive electric range is only possible on Boost trim and above, because the entry-level Active model gets a 7.4kWh battery, which provides just 25 miles between top-ups. Based on my experience, It’s well worth spending the extra £3,000 to get the bigger battery.
However, is 65 miles of electric range enough? For me, the answer is yes. My regular daily mileage comes in at just under this figure, so I can get away without having to use any petrol. But it means I have to charge the BYD every single evening, and because I have only one wallbox, this means I never get a chance to top-up the other car in our household, which is an EV.
The good news is that when you do have to resort to hybrid mode, the Dolphin G is still pretty impressive. On a recent 150-mile round trip, I switched to HEV mode before setting off and returned having averaged 58.4mpg. With the high cost of petrol these days, it’s good to know that you won’t be haemorrhaging money if you’re unable to charge the car regularly. It really does feel like win-win, no matter which driving mode you choose.
Sadly, life isn’t quite so enjoyable when it comes to the driving experience. The BYD seems to amplify every imperfection in the road, making progress tiresome down the country lanes near where I live. There’s one particular section where the road undulates sharply, and I’ve caught the bottom of the car on the road surface a couple of times, despite being well below the speed limit.
As for space, I’ve actually found the BYD quite roomy. I was worried it would be too small for my family of four, but it’s a lot better than I had expected. Two fully grown adults might struggle in the rear seats, but it’s big enough for my two kids (six and eight years old), even with my seat pushed back a bit for a comfortable driving position. My wife has found it a little more cramped on the passenger side, though, with her knees pushed against the dash, but for now I’ve no real complaints. You have to remember this is a supermini and not a full-size family car.
I’m looking forward to spending more time with the BYD to see how it copes now that the colder weather has arrived, and if the winter months will have a big impact on the range and overall efficiency. Watch this space.
|Rating:
|4.0 stars
|Model tested:
|BYD Dolphin G DM-i Comfort
|On fleet since:
|October 2026
|Price new:
|£28,490
|Powertrain:
|1.5-litre 4cyl petrol PHEV
|Power/torque:
|209bhp/210Nm
|CO2/BiK tax:
|32g/km/10%
|Options:
|None
|Insurance group:
|24
|Mileage
|2,056 miles
|Efficiency:
|58.4mpg
|Any problems?
|None so far
*Insurance quote from AA (0800 107 0680) for a 42-year-old in Banbury, Oxon, with three points.
Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.