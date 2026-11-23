Verdict

The BYD Dolphin G DM-i is not only the UK’s cheapest plug-in hybrid, but it also actually lives up to its claim of 65 miles of pure-electric running per charge. I’ve been delighted with its efficiency and I’m really hoping it remains this impressive in the winter months.

Mileage: 2,056 miles

2,056 miles Efficiency: 58.4mpg

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“No chance!” This is what I hear every time I tell friends and family that the latest plug-in hybrid to join our test fleet is officially capable of 65 miles of pure-electric running on a single charge. I thought exactly the same thing before I took delivery of the bright blue car, but the BYD Dolphin G DM-i is proving all of us wrong.

I’ve now had it for over a month and it really has surprised me with its efficiency when driving in EV mode. I’m getting around 3.9 miles per kWh, which means I’m averaging over 70 miles of range from its 18.3kWh battery. That’s the sort of efficiency many electric cars – without the burden of carrying a heavy petrol engine around – would find hard to match.

What also makes me so surprised is that I’ve run plug-in hybrids on our fleet before, and I couldn’t get anywhere near the quoted figure. The one that really sticks in the memory is the Peugeot 308 PHEV I had in 2023. It was supposed to offer 39 miles of electric driving, but I struggled to get 20 miles out of it. I’d pop to the local shops and have to recharge it when I got back. So you can see why I was sceptical of the BYD.