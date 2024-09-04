New BYD Dolphin Active review: base model is simply too expensive

Verdict

While it’s a very welcome sight to see the choice of cheap electric cars grow ever larger, the entry-level BYD Dolphin Active doesn't quite offer enough. Not because it’s the least powerful model in the range, but because for the specs that it offers, we’d like to see an even punchier price. Even one year ago we would’ve been singing its praises louder, but the arrival of cars such as the Citroen e-C3 - which is as spacious, as good to drive and starts from £5,000 less - have moved the goalposts for small, affordable EVs so far from where they were previously.

It seems like we’ve been twiddling our thumbs and glancing impatiently at our watches for ages, but it’s finally happened: EVs are now as cheap as equivalent petrol or diesel options. Already in 2024 we’ve driven a Dacia Spring electric city car that costs just £15,000 and the brilliant Citroen e-C3 that’ll start from just over £21,000, and now the BYD Dolphin Active is bringing even more value for money into the class above.

Its 4.3-metre length means that BYD says the Dolphin slips into the same C-segment as the Volkswagen Golf and Ford Focus (albeit with a taller, more MPV-like roofline than either). But with prices starting at £26,195, it undercuts the entry-level versions of both on price.