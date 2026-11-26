Efficient hybrid powertrain

Competitive seven-year warranty

Get over £6k off the MG ZS now

Considering that its list price undercuts many other small SUVs, the MG ZS already had the potential to save you plenty of pounds. But why stop there? You can now pick up a pre-registered MG ZS 1.5 Hybrid+ Auto SE for less than £18,000 through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, saving you an astonishing £6,613 on its list price.

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Because the ZS on offer here is fitted with the Hybrid+ powertrain, you stand to save a pretty penny on running costs, too. MG claims up to 55.4mpg on the WLTP combined cycle, and we saw an average of 48.7mpg during our own real-world testing. Our road testers prefer this powertrain over the regular petrol as it also brings a healthy power boost, resulting in a brisk 0-62mph time of 8.7 seconds.

Of course, if there’s one thing that matters most to SUV buyers, it’s space. While it isn’t the most capacious car in this enormous sector, the MG ZS still offers enough room for family car use. There’s 443 litres of boot space, and you shouldn’t have many problems getting everyone comfortably seated for a holiday road trip — which you’ll be able to treat yourself to with the amount you’ll save with this car deal alert.

Naturally, if you’re taking your loved ones on a drive, you’ll want them to be safe. Despite being one of the lower-priced SUVs on sale, the MG ZS still comes with a wide array of safety tech. MG’s Pilot setup includes advanced systems like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, intelligent speed limit assist, forward collision warning and active emergency braking.

There’s a number of creature comforts to accompany this suite of safety systems, too. Inside the ZS you’ll find a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a six-speaker audio system and automatic air conditioning.

Take a look at the deal on the Auto Express Buy A Car service, or take a look at our other MG ZS deals...