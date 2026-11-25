Punchy petrol power; sharp design

Top-spec FR model

Get the deal at only £181.87 a month

It may be getting on a little, but the SEAT Arona still offers plenty of appeal for anyone after a small SUV – not least sheer value for money. Leasing deals have dropped to as low as £182 a month through our marketplace.

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Via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Leasing Options is offering the stylish Spaniard for just £181.87 a month after a 12-month initial payment of £2,582.43; it's a two-year agreement with an annual mileage cap of 5,000.

If you prefer to pay less upfront and still not break the bank every month, the nine-month initial payment might be the best option. This comes to £2,189.10 and £198.79 a month – that's also excellent value.

The Arona is nearly a decade old, but thanks to a facelift last year you really wouldn't know it. It’s always been a looker, and the updated model has a sharper design that disguises the wrinkles very well.

This deal gets you the top-spec FR Sport edition. It's the most desirable model in the range, and boasts sportier styling, 18-inch machined alloy wheels, heated sports front bucket seats, plus a 10-inch digital cockpit. This is on top of lesser models' 9.2-inch touchscreen with in-built nav, smartphone connectivity, rear-view camera and rear parking sensors.

Powering this little Arona is one of Volkswagen Group's trusty 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engines.

With 113bhp, it's a lively unit, and it has added refinement thanks to an automatic gearbox. The SEAT’s handling is sharp and tidy, and the interior has a great blend of physical controls, style and comfort.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more great SEAT Arona leasing offers from leading providers on our SEAT Arona page.

Check out the SEAT Arona deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…