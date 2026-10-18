Our plug-in Toyota RAV4 was earmarked for a recall service check on the motor generator electronic control unit (MG- ECU). An issue with the initialising process could lead to the PHEV system shutting down, with a potential loss of power at higher speeds. Toyota contacted me and booked the car into Jemca Croydon where our test car was checked, cleared and washed for good measure within an hour, while I worked using free WiFi in the service centre waiting room.

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Mileage: 1,710 miles

1,710 miles Efficiency: 84.9mpg

I was lucky enough to run the previous-generation RAV4 for six months from September 2021 to March 2022. It wasn’t an easy time, post-pandemic, but I praised the Mk5’s versatility and EV range for mainly shorter urban trips post-Covid. The few minor niggles I had included the dated infotainment displays and limited storage for the charging cables. Otherwise, it was a big hit.

Our new sixth-generation car has taken the baton and literally accelerated away with it. It still has a 2.5-litre petrol engine, but boasts a plug-in hybrid system with a bigger 22.6kWh battery – up from 18.1kWh – plus more powerful motors. There is a major jump in electric range as a result, to a claimed total of 85 miles – 39 more than in the previous model. To drive, the latest RAV4 feels like a pure electric car rather than a hybrid: it’s quick and fun.

The extra range means my family and I can now get away from our London base into the countryside (almost to the coast) and back in pure EV mode. It’s great for keeping running costs down and mpg figures up. In just a few weeks, we have racked up 786 miles and I still have two-thirds of the same tank of fuel that the car arrived with. It means we have 325 miles of back-up range, if the odometer is to be trusted. That equates to 85mpg with 3.7 miles/kWh efficiency in pure-EV mode.