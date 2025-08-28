Granted, it won’t pin you back in your seat like a Model 3 will, but it gets up to the national speed limit quickly enough. Crucially, it does so with an effortless feel you don’t get from the Hybrid 145 version of the 408, which needs to be noisily thrashed if you want to get anywhere in a hurry.

Model Power 0-62mph Top speed Peugeot E-408 210bhp 7.6sec 99mph

Range, charging & running costs The E-408 will be cheap to run if charged at home, but insurance could end up being costly

Pros Cheap as a company car

Decent real-world efficiency

Residuals are good versus rivals Cons Reasonably high insurance groups

Mediocre range and charging ability

As with all EVs, keep the Peugeot E-408 charged at home and preferably using cheap off-peak electricity, if you have the right kind of tariff, and day-to-day running costs will be cheap.

Electric range, battery life and charge time

The facelifted E-408 features the same 58.2kWh battery and 210bhp front-mounted e-motor as before, but thanks to refinements to the car’s aerodynamics, Peugeot claims the set-up is now more efficient and good for up to 283 miles on a single charge – three miles more than before.

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The entry-level versions of the Kia EV4, Skoda Elroq and Nissan Leaf offer similar ranges from comparable battery sizes. However, there are long-range versions of all three that can cover about 100 miles more than the E-408 and aren’t much more expensive.

We did more than 800 miles testing the new E-408, many of which were on a motorway, and averaged a respectable 3.8mi/kWh, which equates to a real-world range of 221 miles. The Peugeot’s 120kW peak charging speed isn’t lightning-fast, but is enough for a 20 to 80 per cent top-up in around half an hour – similar to its Kia and Skoda rivals.

Model Battery size Range Insurance group Peugeot E-408 Allure 58.2kWh 282 miles 33 Peugeot E-408 GT Premium 58.2kWh 281 miles 34

Insurance groups

Insurance might be expensive, with the E-408 sitting in groups 33 to 34. That looks lofty when some versions of the Skoda Enyaq are as low as group 22.

Tax

It should only cost you £200 in yearly VED road tax, because the E-408 is well under the £50,000 luxury car tax supplement threshold applied to EVs. Like other electric cars, the E-408 is in the lowest possible Benefit in Kind (BiK) tax bracket, making for low monthly salary sacrifice on company car schemes.

Depreciation

Residuals for the updated E-408 suggest it should do rather well over the typical three-year/36,000 ownership period. Our CDL valuation data suggests it should maintain around 54 per cent of its original value, which is above the Tesla Model 3 (40 to 47 per cent), Nissan Leaf (44 per cent), and Kia EV4 Fastback (42 to 44 per cent).

Interior, design & technology There’s a stylish cabin to match the striking exterior, but the i-Cockpit layout and infotainment prove frustrating

Pros Premium-feeling cabin

i-Toggles are a neat touch Cons i-Cockpit layout can feel awkward

Infotainment system isn’t the best

Like all current Peugeot cars, the E-408 has something called ‘i-Cockpit’, which involves a smaller steering wheel and a high-set instrument cluster. Many will find it difficult to sit in their usual driving position without the wheel blocking at least some of the instrument cluster. In our testers’ experience, you have to put the wheel lower than you might be used to.

Materials and build quality

In better news, the cabin has a stylish design that goes well with the E-408’s distinctive exterior. Cabin quality is generally very good, with a nice range of premium, soft-touch materials, and everything feels screwed together nicely. We’d rather there was less piano black plastic, though – it attracts fingerprints and light scratches all too easily.

Infotainment, sat-nav and stereo

The 10.0-inch central touchscreen hasn’t changed with the facelift. It’s bright and sharp, but the infotainment system is slow and fiddly to use. So we’re grateful wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come as standard, and GT and GT Premium models such as the one we tested come with another display for a row of large customisable ‘i-Toggles’ shortcut buttons. These help with switching between the various menus, or between Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and the car’s native software.