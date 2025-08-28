Peugeot E-408 review
The Peugeot E-408 is likeable and decent value, but ergonomic issues remain, and the EV driving range is underwhelming
Our opinion on the Peugeot E-408
The Peugeot E-408 still offers style and substance in fairly equal quantities. It looks striking, the interior has an air of quality, and there's lots of space. Plus, it's only slightly more expensive than the petrol-electric hybrid. However, the laggy tech, compromised dashboard layout and so-so range and charging make newer models like the award-winning Nissan Leaf look particularly tempting.
About the Peugeot E-408
The arrival of the 408 in 2022 marked the first 4 0-designated Peugeot in over 10 years, but it’s a very different proposition to the old 407, which bowed out in 2011. Rather than a saloon or estate, the latest 408 is, well, hard to classify. Peugeot calls it a ‘C-segment fastback’, and it’s a bit like a four-door ‘coupe’, an SUV and a family hatchback rolled into one.
It shares much in common with the Peugeot 308, but the 408 has a significantly stretched wheelbase, to the point that it’s actually a bit longer than a Peugeot 308 SW Estate.
We knew from the off that there would be an electric version, but the E-408 took its sweet time to arrive, with the first deliveries not happening until 2025. Peugeot barely had time to get any of them out the door before it was facelifted.
Used - available now
‘Facelifted’ is an especially accurate description in this case, because the car’s updates are purely cosmetic. Notably, the E-408’s once very recognisable ‘fang’ daytime running lights are gone, replaced by claw-like DRL elements within the light clusters that mirror a similar change found on the 308.
Our expert road-testers have driven multiple examples of both the pre- and post-facelifted E-408, plus the petrol-powered Peugeot 408. We’ve also lived with 408 and E-408 models for extended periods as part of our in-depth, long-term tests.
Performance & driving experience
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Pros
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Cons
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Despite its razor-sharp styling, the E-408 is not a sporty or exciting car to drive. It is reasonably comfortable and a solid all-rounder, which is probably what most family buyers want. The ride is firm and a bit jittery at low speeds, but it smoothes out the faster you go. Combined with the quiet cabin, this Peugeot feels most at home on a motorway.
Body control is good – until you try to change direction quickly, then you’ll suddenly notice the E-408 leaning over. The steering is quick enough that you’re not spinning the tiny steering wheel around while driving along a twisty country road and light enough to make town driving easy, but it’s a shame that it’s almost entirely devoid of feel.
Electric motors, 0-60mph acceleration and top speed
There’s only one powertrain available in the E-408, which involves a 58.2kWh battery pack and a single motor at the front axle. It provides 210bhp and 343Nm of torque, which might not sound like much, particularly in the context of significantly pokier EVs like the Tesla Model 3, but the E-408 still manages to get from 0-62mph in a perfectly reasonable 7.6 seconds.
Granted, it won’t pin you back in your seat like a Model 3 will, but it gets up to the national speed limit quickly enough. Crucially, it does so with an effortless feel you don’t get from the Hybrid 145 version of the 408, which needs to be noisily thrashed if you want to get anywhere in a hurry.
|Model
|Power
|0-62mph
|Top speed
|Peugeot E-408
|210bhp
|7.6sec
|99mph
Range, charging & running costs
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Pros
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Cons
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As with all EVs, keep the Peugeot E-408 charged at home and preferably using cheap off-peak electricity, if you have the right kind of tariff, and day-to-day running costs will be cheap.
Electric range, battery life and charge time
The facelifted E-408 features the same 58.2kWh battery and 210bhp front-mounted e-motor as before, but thanks to refinements to the car’s aerodynamics, Peugeot claims the set-up is now more efficient and good for up to 283 miles on a single charge – three miles more than before.
The entry-level versions of the Kia EV4, Skoda Elroq and Nissan Leaf offer similar ranges from comparable battery sizes. However, there are long-range versions of all three that can cover about 100 miles more than the E-408 and aren’t much more expensive.
We did more than 800 miles testing the new E-408, many of which were on a motorway, and averaged a respectable 3.8mi/kWh, which equates to a real-world range of 221 miles. The Peugeot’s 120kW peak charging speed isn’t lightning-fast, but is enough for a 20 to 80 per cent top-up in around half an hour – similar to its Kia and Skoda rivals.
|Model
|Battery size
|Range
|Insurance group
|Peugeot E-408 Allure
|58.2kWh
|282 miles
|33
|Peugeot E-408 GT Premium
|58.2kWh
|281 miles
|34
Insurance groups
Insurance might be expensive, with the E-408 sitting in groups 33 to 34. That looks lofty when some versions of the Skoda Enyaq are as low as group 22.
Tax
It should only cost you £200 in yearly VED road tax, because the E-408 is well under the £50,000 luxury car tax supplement threshold applied to EVs. Like other electric cars, the E-408 is in the lowest possible Benefit in Kind (BiK) tax bracket, making for low monthly salary sacrifice on company car schemes.
Depreciation
Residuals for the updated E-408 suggest it should do rather well over the typical three-year/36,000 ownership period. Our CDL valuation data suggests it should maintain around 54 per cent of its original value, which is above the Tesla Model 3 (40 to 47 per cent), Nissan Leaf (44 per cent), and Kia EV4 Fastback (42 to 44 per cent).
Interior, design & technology
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Pros
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Cons
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Like all current Peugeot cars, the E-408 has something called ‘i-Cockpit’, which involves a smaller steering wheel and a high-set instrument cluster. Many will find it difficult to sit in their usual driving position without the wheel blocking at least some of the instrument cluster. In our testers’ experience, you have to put the wheel lower than you might be used to.
Materials and build quality
In better news, the cabin has a stylish design that goes well with the E-408’s distinctive exterior. Cabin quality is generally very good, with a nice range of premium, soft-touch materials, and everything feels screwed together nicely. We’d rather there was less piano black plastic, though – it attracts fingerprints and light scratches all too easily.
Infotainment, sat-nav and stereo
The 10.0-inch central touchscreen hasn’t changed with the facelift. It’s bright and sharp, but the infotainment system is slow and fiddly to use. So we’re grateful wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come as standard, and GT and GT Premium models such as the one we tested come with another display for a row of large customisable ‘i-Toggles’ shortcut buttons. These help with switching between the various menus, or between Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and the car’s native software.
Below the i-Toggles panel are some physical switches, including one that many people don’t know can be used to deactivate some of the driver-assistance features by pressing it for a second or so. However, most of the other functions on the car, such as adjusting the cabin temperature, have to be done either via the main touchscreen, which can often be annoying and distracting due to how slow the infotainment system is at times. Alternatively, you can use the ChatGPT-aided virtual assistant, but we’d still just rather have proper buttons.
“The customisable i-Toggles are a neat touch, but we’d rather see physical climate controls in that space, as you’ll find in lower spec versions of the related 308.” - Ellis Hyde, news reporter.
Boot space & practicality
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Pros
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Cons
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The rakish roofline means the 408 isn’t as spacious as a traditional family SUV and the dark interior is rather gloomy, but it doesn’t feel cramped.
Dimensions and size
The E-408 is longer than the related Peugeot 308 SW, and the Volkswagen ID.5, but there are even larger options out there, including the Tesla Model 3. It also shouldn’t feel too unwieldy, and will fit in the average UK parking space just fine.
|Dimensions comparison
|Model
|Peugeot E-408
|Tesla Model 3
|Volkswagen ID.5
|Length
|4,687mm
|4,720mm
|4,599mm
|Width
|1,859mm
|1,933mm
|1,852mm
|Height
|1,485mm
|1,440mm
|1,618mm
|Wheelbase
|2,787mm
|2,875mm
|2,771mm
|Boot space
|471 litres
|594 litres (to roofline)
|549 litres
Seats & passenger space
Even six-foot adults have a little headroom to spare and enough legroom to get comfortable, because the backs of the front seats are sculpted to make room for passengers’ knees, and because of the stretch in wheelbase compared to the related E-308.
It will be a squeeze trying to get three adults in the back due to a tall hump in the floor that eats up quite a bit of foot space, but a trio of teenagers should be fine. For younger children, there are two sets of Isofix mounting points on the back bench.
Boot space
The standard 408 Hybrid has an impressive 536-litre boot, but this is reduced to 471 litres in the plug-in hybrid and pure-electric 408s, or 454 litres when equipped with the upgraded Focal sound system. Even so, that is about the same as the Nissan Leaf and Skoda Elroq offer, plus the boot is a square shape and easy to load.
There’s not enough underfloor storage or a ‘frunk’ in the nose to stow the charging cables, so they just take up space in the boot. The rear seats fold in a 60/40 split, opening up a total of 1,545 litres, but the sloped rear windscreen will be limiting when it comes to carrying bulkier loads.
Reliability & safety
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Pros
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Cons
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Although Peugeot historically hasn’t had the best reliability record, it’s been steadily improving in our Driver Power rankings in recent years. For overall ownership satisfaction, Peugeot placed an impressive seventh of 30 manufacturers in our most recent survey, and a respectable 11th for reliability. And as with all EVs, fewer moving parts compared to a combustion-powered vehicle means less to go wrong.
The three-year, 60,000-mile standard warranty is underwhelming, but you can extend the warranty beyond that through annual servicing at a Peugeot dealer until the car is eight years old or has covered 100,000 miles. The high-voltage battery has a separate eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty, which is the legal standard for EVs.
Euro NCAP’s test of the car is largely based on the 308 because of the structural similarities, although the safety body did perform “additional tests” on the 408 itself. Given how common five-star Euro NCAP scores are these days, the 408’s four-star score is a bit disappointing, especially when the adult occupant score was a mediocre 76 per cent.
|Euro NCAP safety ratings
|Euro NCAP safety rating
|Four stars (2022)
|Adult occupant protection
|76%
|Child occupant protection
|84%
|Vulnerable road user protection
|78%
|Safety assist
|65%
Buying, prices and deals
Best buy: Peugeot E-408 Allure
The E-408 range kicks off with our preferred Allure, which seems especially good value for money with the £1,500 electric car grant (ECG) discount applied, reducing the price to £32,765. Standard kit includes the dual 10.0-inch displays, wireless smartphone connectivity, adaptive cruise control, a reversing camera, 19-inch alloy wheels and myriad driver-assistance features, such as lane-keep assist and driver-attention monitoring.
GT Premium trim adds ambient lighting, the illuminated grille and Peugeot badge, a powered tailgate and a wireless charging pad, among other equipment. It’s quite a bit more expensive at £37,665, though.
You can save by building your new Peugeot E-408 with the Auto Express Buy A Car service. You can also choose from a range of E-408 leasing deals, as well as used E-408 models.
Peugeot E-408 alternatives
Because it’s difficult to categorise, it’s also hard to pin down direct rivals for the E-408. The Volkswagen ID.5 is more of an SUV, but it also has a swooping roofline like the Peugeot. There’s also the Kia EV4 Fastback, although it has a less practical saloon-style boot opening, rather than a hatchback. The entry-level Tesla Model 3 is priced similarly to the range-topping E-408 GT Premium, and can go much further on a charge. There’s also the Nissan Leaf to consider, which isn’t as practical as the Peugeot, but it is a lot cheaper.
Peugeot E-408 pictures
Frequently Asked Questions
The Peugeot E-408 is a good car, but there are many strong alternatives you should consider before making your choice.
Deals on the 408 and alternatives
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Which Is Best
Cheapest
- Name1.2 Hybrid Allure 5dr Auto
- Gearbox typeSemi-auto
- RRP£31,820
Most Economical
- Name1.6 Plug-in Hybrid Allure 5dr Auto
- Gearbox typeSemi-auto
- RRP£38,430
Fastest
- Name1.2 Hybrid Allure 5dr Auto
- Gearbox typeSemi-auto
- RRP£31,820