Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Opinion

Don’t blame your new car for being too thirsty, unless you’ve run it in properly

Breaking in your new car’s engine might sound old-fashioned, but it could be more important than ever

By:Alastair Crooks
12 Nov 2026
Breaking-in a car

We’re in the midst of a fuel crisis, so it’s understandable that UK drivers will be keeping an even keener eye on their car’s efficiency. If you’ve just bought a brand-new vehicle and it’s not as efficient as the manufacturer claimed, then don’t panic; it might just need something known as a ‘break in period’. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Breaking in a car is an exercise manufacturers have been recommending for decades to give the vehicle its best chance of providing its claimed efficiency, performance and durability. The breaking-in process relates not only to how you’re driving your car, but also how you maintain it. While some tips for breaking in a car, such as looking after your tyres, brakes and suspension, can be applied to EVs, we’re focusing on the efficiency of combustion-engined cars here. 

Although modern automotive technology means most contemporary cars no longer demand a rigid running-in process, many car makers still offer some guidance in the manual to help maximise engine life. For instance, Toyota tells customers not to use cruise control for the first 621 miles. This is to help the engine run at a variety of speeds, which is preferred over an extended period of constant revs early in an engine’s life. However, Toyota also says to avoid high engine speeds (over 4,000rpm) during this time. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

If you’ve just splashed out on a new performance car from BMW’s M division, then the firm also advises you not to use launch control, perform harsh kick-downs, drive under full load or – for the autobahn and track day enthusiasts out there – go above 105mph for the first 620 miles. 

While it’s recommended that you should watch your revs, you should also avoid short trips to ensure your new engine always reaches its proper operating temperature. Short journeys can interfere with lubrication and cold oil can cause premature wear. Keeping your load light is a good idea too, because towing trailers or carrying heavy items works your engine harder. It’s a good idea to monitor your engine oil over the first 1,000 miles too.

Even if you do stick to this advice during your first few hundred miles, you may still find your new car’s efficiency not quite matching the manufacturer’s claims. Some Auto Express long-term test cars I’ve run recently have started out at a few mpg below the claimed figure, only for them to (thankfully) rise after 1,000 miles or so once the engine has bedded in. 

Get even more from Auto Express, follow our channels...
Google
Reddit 
Whatsapp

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks, Staff writer Auto Express
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Top 10 cheapest cars to run 2026
Cheapest cars to run - header image

Top 10 cheapest cars to run 2026

The cheapest cars to buy aren’t necessarily the cheapest cars to run. After some number crunching, we’ve identified the new cars that will be kindest …
Best cars & vans
10 Nov 2026
10 secret Apple CarPlay features that will all make your life slightly better
Carplay

10 secret Apple CarPlay features that will all make your life slightly better

Apple CarPlay is so feature-packed that there are some handy functions even experts might not know about...
Features
1 Nov 2026
Car depreciation explained: future residual values and how they’re calculated
Car dealership forecourt

Car depreciation explained: future residual values and how they’re calculated

What is car depreciation, how does it work and what can you do to minimise it on your car? We reveal all in our guide…
Tips & advice
29 Oct 2026
Parking a car really doesn’t have to be so difficult
Opinion - car parks

Parking a car really doesn’t have to be so difficult

The UK has a car parking problem that stems from private companies being given free reign to penalise motorists. Hopefully some common sense is in sig…
Opinion
28 Oct 2026

Most Popular

BYD offices raided over Land Rover Defender copycat claims
New BYD Ti7 - front 3/4

BYD offices raided over Land Rover Defender copycat claims

Two of the Chinese firm’s offices in the Netherlands were raided in the summer by bailiffs acting on behalf of JLR, it has emerged
News
9 Nov 2026
It’s time for Tata to step aside and let the Chinese take over at Jaguar Land Rover
Opinion - Freelander 8

It’s time for Tata to step aside and let the Chinese take over at Jaguar Land Rover

Mike Rutherford thinks the joint-venture between Chery and Jaguar Land Rover could be a match made in heaven
Opinion
8 Nov 2026
BMW i3 vs Mercedes C-Class Electric vs Hyundai Ioniq 6: big test for the 3 Series EV
BMW i3 vs Mercedes C-Class Electric vs Hyundai Ioniq 6 - front tracking

BMW i3 vs Mercedes C-Class Electric vs Hyundai Ioniq 6: big test for the 3 Series EV

The new electric BMW 3 Series takes on Mercedes’ latest C-Class and the updated Hyundai Ioniq 6 in a premium EV showdown
Car group tests
10 Nov 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content