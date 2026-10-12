The legendary Willys Jeep MB is set to make a comeback, with the brand’s European boss, Xavier Peugeot, revealing that the World War Two hero could inspire a new small SUV expected to arrive sometime after 2030.

Jeep’s valiant military vehicle is arguably one of the most iconic cars ever designed, and while its seven-slot grille has become a signature of the brand, featuring on every model in its range, a new Jeep Willys could go even further, more closely reimagining the original.

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A teaser image for the new Jeep Willys shown to Auto Express hinted that it could even be a similar size to the WW2 off-roader which measured just 3.3 metres long – smaller than the existing Jeep Avenger. The picture showed what looked like the shadow of a boxy crossover, sitting behind the soft-top original.

Xavier Peugeot, who took charge of the Jeep brand in Europe less than two months ago, announced the plan to bring back the Willys at the Paris Motor Show. Jeep seems to be following the same strategy as other brands there, with the reborn Citroen 2CV and Smart ForTwo’s long-awaited successor among the biggest cars revealed at the show.

The Jeep boss did stress that the plans for the Willys’ return are in the very early stages, with more time needed to flesh things out and give us a clearer picture of what’s to come.