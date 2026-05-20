Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Land Rover Defender pick-up and reborn Jaguar to deliver huge US growth for JLR

Building a pick-up Stateside – with the help of Stellantis – will help JLR swerve tariff and quota challenges

By:Phil McNamara
13 Nov 2026
Land Rover Defender OCTA Black - front cornering (dry)

Jaguar’s push into the US market – set to be supercharged by a Stellantis partnership building Defender trucks Stateside – looks set to unleash significant growth for the British luxury car maker.

“If we execute our plans well, the US business can be as big as JLR [is] today,” CEO PB Balaji told Auto Express on a call to discuss the company’s Q2 financial results. “That is the holy grail that we need to get to, and we are quite excited and absolutely confident we will get there.”

Advertisement - Article continues below

In the 2025 financial year, North America accounted for around 100,000 units, a quarter of JLR’s total volume. Merely doubling sales would give JLR a huge profitability shot, given Balaji’s strategy to lower the company’s breakeven point to 300,000 cars a year.

JLR and Stellantis announced a memorandum of understanding in May, to explore a North American collaboration. Land Rover’s US dealers have long coveted a Defender pick-up, a dream that could become reality by tapping into a Stellantis body-on-frame vehicle architecture.

“There’s definitely a portfolio that’s relevant to the US,” the boss told us. “Hence we are in conversation with Stellantis on the Defender brand: are there interesting opportunities we can work with them on? Both companies are working feverishly on this topic; we hope to come back with a clearer announcement in the coming months.”

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Manufacturing is the obvious win-win opportunity, with JLR able to boost its American volume without incurring import duties, and circumnavigating the glass ceiling of the 100,000 annual units across all British auto exporters. 

“We’ll still have 10 to 15 per cent excess capacity in the United States, even with everything Stellantis plans to build,” a Stellantis executive recently told Auto Express. “And the value to JLR [of US assembly] is very clear.”

Advertisement - Article continues below

The talks are homing in on Land Rover tapping into Stellantis architectures, rather than JLR trying to implant a platform. “We have enough volume that [sharing components] doesn’t help us much on cost. JLR would benefit from it, but we would benefit from the [reduced excess] capacity,” said our source.

JLR pivoted to the US market in early 2025, following the collapse in Chinese sales for western car brands. “China was considerably down for us in the [most recent] quarter,” JLR chief finance officer Richard Molyneux told the call.   

“The US as a market will remain attractive for quite some time to come, given the sheer amount of wealth creation,” said CEO Balaji. “Our luxury brands [offer] an extremely differentiated proposition for customers. But in terms of penetration, they do have some distance to cover, so as we start investing into the US, there is significant growth opportunity. But it is going to be a tough fight, as in any market.”  

Balaji also confirmed JLR was in the thick of five new model launches, out to 2027. JLR is meeting 4,500 advance orders for the Range Rover Electric and its zero emission Sport sibling, while Jaguar Type 01 deliveries are set for summer 2027. Also ramping up next year are two electric cars out of Liverpool’s Halewood plant, the swoopy Range Rover GT and the mid-size electric Defender

JLR grew revenues by three per cent over the July-September 2026 period, to £5.9bn. Profit before tax and exceptional items – a £530m hit, largely for redundancies to chase the lower breakeven point – was a slight £6m. But it showed the firm was bouncing back from September 2025’s cyber attack: the comparable figure for last year was a £485m loss.  

Get the latest and best car news and reviews, first! Follow Auto Express on Google today

Skip advert
Advertisement
Phil McNamara Editor at large Auto Express
Phil McNamara

Phil is Auto Express’ editor-at-large: he keeps close to car companies, finding out about new cars and researching the stories that matter to readers. He’s reported on cars for more than 25 years as editor of Car, Autocar’s news editor and he’s written for Car Design News and T3. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

It’s time for Tata to step aside and let the Chinese take over at Jaguar Land Rover
Opinion - Freelander 8

It’s time for Tata to step aside and let the Chinese take over at Jaguar Land Rover

Mike Rutherford thinks the joint-venture between Chery and Jaguar Land Rover could be a match made in heaven
Opinion
8 Nov 2026
The scariest cars we've ever driven
Scariest cars - header image

The scariest cars we've ever driven

The Auto Express team have cast their minds back to the scariest cars they’ve had to endure
Best cars & vans
30 Oct 2026
Jaguar’s radical reinvention could be the boldest gamble in British car making history
Richard Ingram Type 01 opinion

Jaguar’s radical reinvention could be the boldest gamble in British car making history

Deputy editor Richard Ingram believes the £120k Type 01 gives Jaguar a new identity, but it’s far from risk free
Opinion
7 Oct 2026
Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2026, 2027 and beyond
Best new cars coming soon 30/06/26

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2026, 2027 and beyond

Here are the most important new cars from Alfa Romeo, Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Best cars & vans
21 Sep 2026

Most Popular

BMW i3 vs Mercedes C-Class Electric vs Hyundai Ioniq 6: big test for the 3 Series EV
BMW i3 vs Mercedes C-Class Electric vs Hyundai Ioniq 6 - front tracking

BMW i3 vs Mercedes C-Class Electric vs Hyundai Ioniq 6: big test for the 3 Series EV

The new electric BMW 3 Series takes on Mercedes’ latest C-Class and the updated Hyundai Ioniq 6 in a premium EV showdown
Car group tests
10 Nov 2026
EV drivers brace for £1 per kWh charging prices as standing charges skyrocket
Fiat 500 connected to a Gridserve rapid charger

EV drivers brace for £1 per kWh charging prices as standing charges skyrocket

A new impact assessment of operator standing charges estimates the cost of plugging in could exceed £1 per kWh before VAT and running costs are even c…
News
12 Nov 2026
New Volvo XC40 facelift on sale with EX40 EV and EC40 coupe SUV, too
Volvo XC40 - Ellis Hyde front

New Volvo XC40 facelift on sale with EX40 EV and EC40 coupe SUV, too

The petrol XC40, plus the electric EX40 and EC40 are on sale now, priced from £37,710
News
10 Nov 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content