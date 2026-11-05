Range Rover has entered the electric car market in a big way, but that doesn’t mean its old challenges are confined to history. A perception of poor reliability has dogged the Land Rover brand’s products in the past, but Managing Director Martin Limpert is confident the corner has been turned, particularly with the new batch of Range Rover electric cars.

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On the big question of Range Rover reliability, Limpert is open: “I still feel it’s a gap we have to close, but the gap is getting narrower.”

Range Rover builds complex vehicles; many with air-suspension, all with highly capable and configurable off-road drivetrains, so it doesn’t make life easy for itself. Given its premium positioning, however, doubts of any kind over reliability can be corrosive.

The 2026 edition of our own Driver Power customer satisfaction survey placed Range Rover parent brand Land Rover in an impressive 10th place overall out of 30, but 23rd in the specific ‘quality and reliability’ section.

Limpert points to the results of the Initial Quality Study by America’s JD Power customer survey, where Land Rover climbed from 21st place in 2025 to 10th place in 2026 – fourth place in the luxury section ahead of Mercedes-Benz and BMW. That study looks at customer issues in the first 90 days of ownership, but the Vehicle Dependability Study that examines problems in the first three years still placed Land Rover 27th out of 29 brands.