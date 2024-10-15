The Range Rover Sport has embraced electric power. The new electric SUV is good for a 374-mile range, but with performance to rival the flagship V8 models.



The EV550 variant is on sale now from just under £110,000, with deliveries starting in early 2027. Jaguar Land Rover says that the EV450 model that has already been announced for international markets ‘may’ come to the UK, and prices have already appeared on a leading car data platform. This version would lower the entry point for Range Rover Sport Electric ownership below £100,000, but the EV450’s reduction in power brings minimal increase in range.

You wait years for an electric Rangie, then two arrive at once: the zero emissions Range Rover Electric flagship is launching almost simultaneously with the Sport. They share the same hardware – an 800-volt battery with 118.5kWh of usable energy, twin Electric Drive Units (EDUs), and an advanced thermal management system – but the Sport adopts more aggressive tuning for its air suspension and torque delivery to deliver a distinct character.

Advertisement - Article continues below

“Range Rover Sport should be our most dynamic, sporty [SUV],” said the brand’s global managing director Martin Limpert. “We are moving it further apart from Range Rover Electric in dynamics, acoustics and feel.”

Powertrains and performance

The Range Rover Sport EV550 Electric’s torque wave peaks at 850Nm, which is 100Nm more than the 4.4-litre V8 SV edition musters. The SUV is also stiffer and has a lower centre of gravity, thanks to the mighty battery between the wheels.