Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Range Rover facelift to add major updates inspired by the new EV

The Range Rover might be available as an EV, but the combustion-engined car is still going strong

By:Alastair Crooks
20 Oct 2026
New 2027 Range Rover - front 3/411

The Range Rover has made a name for looking at home in most environments, but we’ve just caught the new 2027 model testing in a rather unfamiliar place, the Nurburgring.

We’ve seen the next Range Rover being tested before, but this is our first look since the all-important, all-electric Range Rover arrived in late summer. That’s crucial because we expect the facelifted combustion-engined model is set to gain plenty of upgrades derived from the electric car

As suggested by the previous spy photos of the facelifted Range Rover, we don’t expect a huge overhaul for the updated car. Toned down cladding on the bodywork reveals an almost identical design to the current model, and indeed the new Range Rover Electric. The lighting signature looks to have changed, but the grille (which remains open unlike the closed unit on the EV), lower front bumper and the rear look unchanged. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

We may see a fresh selection of wheels, including new, more aerodynamic rims brought out on the EV. The refreshed Range Rover will also maintain its characteristic floating roofline and decorative trim behind the front wheelarch. Land Rover will continue to offer standard and seven-seat long-wheelbase models.

The interior is where we expect the biggest changes to take place – although perhaps not via an extensive visual overhaul. The infotainment screens are unlikely to grow in size, considering the latest EV shares its 13.1-inch curved glass central touchscreen and 13.7-inch digital driver display with the ICE Range Rover. It’s the software hidden within that’s likely to get the most significant update; cleaner tech, greater functionality and slicker menus should all feature. New material options and colour choices are all but guaranteed to ensure the Range Rover can take on the Bentley Bentayga and Porsche Cayenne

Under the metal we can assume Land Rover will look to refine the Range Rover’s powertrain updates, continuing with its range of mild-hybrid petrol and diesel engines, plus a choice of big-battery plug-in hybrids.

New 2027 Range Rover - rear 3/411

We know the revised Range Rover will likely borrow the updated suspension set-up developed for the EV. We’ve experienced it before and found the switchable twin-chamber air suspension very impressive. EV-specific elements such as one-pedal driving won’t make it to the combustion car, but we could see learnings from the Range Rover Electric such as all-new ‘acoustic packs’ to better suppress noise, find its way to next year’s model. However, it’ll unlikely surpass the EV when it comes to overall quietness, which is already seven decibels less than the combustion car. 

The new Range Rover isn’t likely to arrive until 2027, where it’ll have not only the Bentayga and Cayenne to contend with, but also the new Mercedes GLS and possibly the Neue Klasse-inspired BMW X7

Can't wait for the new Range Rover? There are a wide range of deals on Range Rovers available via Auto Express Buy a Car service including new, used and leasing deals...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks, Staff writer Auto Express
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Range Rover Electric and Dacia Spring are EV extremes but I've found the sweet spot
Opinion - EV sweet spot

Range Rover Electric and Dacia Spring are EV extremes but I've found the sweet spot

Mike Rutherford believes he's figured out the trick to getting the best EV bargain
Opinion
20 Sep 2026
New Range Rover Electric revealed: How far does it go? How much is it? And why is it so late?
Range Rover Electric driving

New Range Rover Electric revealed: How far does it go? How much is it? And why is it so late?

After what seems like a very long wait, the Range Rover Electric is finally upon us, with full details out in the open and prices from £154k
News
1 Sep 2026
Best luxury cars to buy 2026
Best luxury cars - August 2026 header image

Best luxury cars to buy 2026

Indulge yourself with our list of the best luxury cars on sale today
Best cars & vans
11 Aug 2026
Radical new Range Rover GT gets ready to rival BMW iX3 and Volvo EX60
New Range Rover GT - front 3/4

Radical new Range Rover GT gets ready to rival BMW iX3 and Volvo EX60

A fifth Range Rover model will join the range, targeting luxury and driving dynamics like never before
News
23 Jul 2026

Most Popular

New Mercedes-AMG GT SUV: the Porsche Cayenne’s worst nightmare is here
Richard Ingram with the Mercedes-AMG GT SUV

New Mercedes-AMG GT SUV: the Porsche Cayenne’s worst nightmare is here

Featuring three axial flux motors and up to 1,153bhp, Merc’s calling its new AMG ‘the hi-tech SUV with sports-car DNA’
News
17 Oct 2026
Car Deal of the Day: award-winning Cupra Raval for £216 per month
Cupra Raval - front

Car Deal of the Day: award-winning Cupra Raval for £216 per month

The 2026 Auto Express Supermini of the Year is our Deal of the Day for 18 October
News
18 Oct 2026
iCaur V25 is a new low-budget baby Land Rover from China
New iCaur V25 2026 - front static

iCaur V25 is a new low-budget baby Land Rover from China

Chery’s iCaur brand has revealed a boxy-looking car to slot between the V23 and V27, but it’s not clear if it’ll make it to the UK
News
19 Oct 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content