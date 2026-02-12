The Range Rover has made a name for looking at home in most environments, but we’ve just caught the new 2027 model testing in a rather unfamiliar place, the Nurburgring.

We’ve seen the next Range Rover being tested before, but this is our first look since the all-important, all-electric Range Rover arrived in late summer. That’s crucial because we expect the facelifted combustion-engined model is set to gain plenty of upgrades derived from the electric car.

As suggested by the previous spy photos of the facelifted Range Rover, we don’t expect a huge overhaul for the updated car. Toned down cladding on the bodywork reveals an almost identical design to the current model, and indeed the new Range Rover Electric. The lighting signature looks to have changed, but the grille (which remains open unlike the closed unit on the EV), lower front bumper and the rear look unchanged.

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We may see a fresh selection of wheels, including new, more aerodynamic rims brought out on the EV. The refreshed Range Rover will also maintain its characteristic floating roofline and decorative trim behind the front wheelarch. Land Rover will continue to offer standard and seven-seat long-wheelbase models.

The interior is where we expect the biggest changes to take place – although perhaps not via an extensive visual overhaul. The infotainment screens are unlikely to grow in size, considering the latest EV shares its 13.1-inch curved glass central touchscreen and 13.7-inch digital driver display with the ICE Range Rover. It’s the software hidden within that’s likely to get the most significant update; cleaner tech, greater functionality and slicker menus should all feature. New material options and colour choices are all but guaranteed to ensure the Range Rover can take on the Bentley Bentayga and Porsche Cayenne.

Under the metal we can assume Land Rover will look to refine the Range Rover’s powertrain updates, continuing with its range of mild-hybrid petrol and diesel engines, plus a choice of big-battery plug-in hybrids.

We know the revised Range Rover will likely borrow the updated suspension set-up developed for the EV. We’ve experienced it before and found the switchable twin-chamber air suspension very impressive. EV-specific elements such as one-pedal driving won’t make it to the combustion car, but we could see learnings from the Range Rover Electric such as all-new ‘acoustic packs’ to better suppress noise, find its way to next year’s model. However, it’ll unlikely surpass the EV when it comes to overall quietness, which is already seven decibels less than the combustion car.

The new Range Rover isn’t likely to arrive until 2027, where it’ll have not only the Bentayga and Cayenne to contend with, but also the new Mercedes GLS and possibly the Neue Klasse-inspired BMW X7.

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