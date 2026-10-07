Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Opinion

Jaguar’s radical reinvention could be the boldest gamble in British car making history

Deputy editor Richard Ingram believes the £120k Type 01 gives Jaguar a new identity, but it’s far from risk free

By:Richard Ingram
7 Oct 2026
Richard Ingram Type 01 opinion

If you’ve read Auto Express regularly or followed the auto industry closely over the past three years, you won’t have escaped the furore surrounding Jaguar – both its initial demise as a legacy premium brand, and its impending reinvention as a player in the Bentley-battling luxury market.

But this week, after months of spy shots, drip-fed teaser images and piecemeal prototype drives, the covers finally come off the Jaguar Type 01: a £120,000, four-door, four-seat electric grand tourer, and a new dawn for the brand. Today is the day Jaguar hopes to silence its critics once and for all.

The first thing we must all do, as observers and enthusiasts in the automotive space, is erase any preconceived ideas of what we think a Jaguar ought to be – what it looks or feels like, what it represents and who it needs to appeal to. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The days of staid, wood and leather-lined three-box limousines with silky-smooth straight-six engines are behind us; the electric era requires a hard reset for brands and buyers alike. While it might not suit everyone, Jaguar’s plan is to ‘copy nothing’ and elevate the firm beyond the likes of Audi, BMW and Mercedes.

This isn’t uncharted territory for JLR. The business and its dealers have been selling six-figure Range Rovers since the turn of the millennium – and to great effect. They know this market. The EV angle might be a tough sell for some, but like the car itself, it’s a statement about Jag’s future and commitment to change.

It’s a monumental gamble – arguably the boldest in British automotive history – but one that, on early evidence, gives the marque an identity and sense of purpose that have been missing in recent times. Whether it translates into hard sales is a question for tomorrow, but as an audacious assertion of intent, I’m struggling to think of any manufacturer that’s as outwardly confident as this new and rejuvenated Jaguar.

The cat is finally out of the bag, but it will be months before we see if the company’s bold rhetoric is more than just hot air. If the forthcoming shooting brakes and SUVs can catapult Jaguar back to where it belongs, then its relaunch could go down in history as something of a marketing masterclass…

Get the latest and best car news and reviews, first! Follow Auto Express on Google today

Skip advert
Advertisement
Richard Ingram deputy editor Auto Express
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Jaguar Type 01 review: early verdict on controversial electric GT
Jaguar Type 01 official - front tracking

New Jaguar Type 01 review: early verdict on controversial electric GT

The covers have come off the all-new Jag GT, but look past the styling and there’s a seriously talented luxury limo in there. We’ve driven it!
Road tests
7 Oct 2026
New Jaguar Type 01 is here, at last! British brand’s luxury EV future begins now
Jaguar Type 01 - Phil with the Jag

New Jaguar Type 01 is here, at last! British brand’s luxury EV future begins now

Jaguar’s controversial new four-seat GT has finally been revealed in full
News
7 Oct 2026
Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2026, 2027 and beyond
Best new cars coming soon 30/06/26

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2026, 2027 and beyond

Here are the most important new cars from Alfa Romeo, Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Best cars & vans
21 Sep 2026
A Land Rover Defender pick-up? JLR teams up with Stellantis for new US model
Land Rover Defender OCTA Black - front cornering (dry)

A Land Rover Defender pick-up? JLR teams up with Stellantis for new US model

With some help from Stellantis, Land Rover is looking to answer a call being made by its biggest market
News
16 Sep 2026

Most Popular

New Citroen 2CV: the French £13k EV city car is sticking to retro styling
New Citroen 2CV teaser - headlight

New Citroen 2CV: the French £13k EV city car is sticking to retro styling

New budget-focused EV will closely follow the design of the original 2CV
News
5 Oct 2026
It’s hard to see how the Jaguar Type 01 will be a huge success
Rutherford Jaguar Type 01

It’s hard to see how the Jaguar Type 01 will be a huge success

Mike Rutherford warns that the majority of new car buyers do not go for big, expensive saloon cars such as the latest Jag
Opinion
5 Oct 2026
MG’s IM brand to launch third model in UK in 2027
MG IM6 - rear detail

MG’s IM brand to launch third model in UK in 2027

Big seven-seat SUV is on the cards for MG’s posh sub-brand
News
2 Oct 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content