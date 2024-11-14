Failure is not an option. Two years after Jaguar broke the internet with its derided ‘Copy Nothing’ relaunch video and subsequent Type 00 concept, here is the first production car of the company’s all-new electric era.

The Jaguar Type 01 is a four-door Gran Turismo, a throwback to a romantic past when wealthy motorists crossed continents in big, high-performance petrol coupes. But who buys a big coupe these days, and – more pointedly – who buys a new Jaguar?

No-one since early 2025, when Jaguar euthanised its range and burned down its house. The bold ambition is to rebuild it as the fourth luxury stable in JLR’s house of brands, alongside Range Rover, Defender and – a leap this – Discovery. And that means hugely “elevated” prices, to use Jaguar’s euphemism, with the Type 01 likely to cost from around £120,000.

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That kind of money – a little above Porsche, a little below Bentley – underlines the scale of the ambition. And the necessity to do something radically different, underpinned by outrageous design, impeccable engineering and extreme performance. At first glance this overlooked and underestimated British brand has done exactly that.

It’s been unveiled in New York city, “one of the leading centres of culture, creativity and influence” and a big potential market, says Jaguar’s global marketing director Carlee Hardaker. That event kicked off the Type 01’s commercial introduction before first deliveries in summer 2027.

Type 01: how big is it – and what’s the story behind the design?

Everything about the Type 01 starts with the design, repeatedly described as “exuberant” and “a copy of nothing” by Jaguar’s creative team. Yet there is a fundamental truth behind that galvanising mission statement: those volumes – preposterously long nose, irrational ‘prestige gap’, set-back cabin – stem from the ‘60s E-Type or ‘70s XJC and XJS, not the amorphous electric crossovers that dominate today’s showrooms.