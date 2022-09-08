Just weeks after Auto Express learned the Jeep Wrangler is being forced out of Europe, in part because of emissions regulations, the covers have been torn off its all-electric alternative: the all-new Jeep Recon.

We’re told it will arrive on our side of the pond towards the end of 2026 and while Jeep’s first electric car, the Avenger, was a small front-wheel-drive SUV designed to conquer congested city streets, the Recon is a genuine go-anywhere 4x4.

It’s been purpose-built to deliver the level of off-roading capability the brand is renowned for and has even earned the same ‘Trail Rated’ certification as the legendary Wrangler. Jeep only bestows this to a car that has passed a series of gruelling tests to prove it can handle whatever terrain customers might be tempted to throw at it.

However, the Recon is supposed to be equally capable on the open road, which is where the Wrangler has never excelled. Jeep CEO Bob Broderdorf believes that the Recon “is a bold step forward for the brand” and is “ready to take Jeep enthusiasts into the future without compromising the legendary performance they expect”.

How fast is the new Jeep Recon?

Underneath is the STLA Large platform that’s also used by the more luxurious Jeep Wagoneer S. Power comes from a 100kWh battery that has steel underbody protection and will offer an estimated range of up to 280 miles, which is a long way off the 403 miles the new Jeep Compass Electric can reach.