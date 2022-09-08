New Jeep Recon: tough off-roading EV is here to ease your Wrangler woes
Jeep’s latest EV is ‘Trail Rated’ for serious off-roading and you can remove the doors for the ultimate ‘dirt in the hair’ driving experience
Just weeks after Auto Express learned the Jeep Wrangler is being forced out of Europe, in part because of emissions regulations, the covers have been torn off its all-electric alternative: the all-new Jeep Recon.
We’re told it will arrive on our side of the pond towards the end of 2026 and while Jeep’s first electric car, the Avenger, was a small front-wheel-drive SUV designed to conquer congested city streets, the Recon is a genuine go-anywhere 4x4.
It’s been purpose-built to deliver the level of off-roading capability the brand is renowned for and has even earned the same ‘Trail Rated’ certification as the legendary Wrangler. Jeep only bestows this to a car that has passed a series of gruelling tests to prove it can handle whatever terrain customers might be tempted to throw at it.
However, the Recon is supposed to be equally capable on the open road, which is where the Wrangler has never excelled. Jeep CEO Bob Broderdorf believes that the Recon “is a bold step forward for the brand” and is “ready to take Jeep enthusiasts into the future without compromising the legendary performance they expect”.
If you can't wait for the new Jeep Recon to arrive in the UK, check out our Buy a Car service for the latest prices on other Jeep models. You can get your hands on a new Jeep Avenger for less than £18,500 or a new Jeep Compass for just over £25,000.
How fast is the new Jeep Recon?
Underneath is the STLA Large platform that’s also used by the more luxurious Jeep Wagoneer S. Power comes from a 100kWh battery that has steel underbody protection and will offer an estimated range of up to 280 miles, which is a long way off the 403 miles the new Jeep Compass Electric can reach.
That’s partly because the Recon will feature dual motors as standard. These work together to deliver four-wheel drive, 641bhp, 840Nm of torque and 0-62mph in an eye-widening 3.7 seconds, meaning this Jeep is very nearly as quick as the latest BMW M5.
Instant torque is one of many advantages electrification offers, but Jeep says it’s calibrated the throttle pedal to make power delivery feel controlled and precise, which should help when rock-crawling or tackling other types of tricky obstacles off-road.
The Recon benefits from large-diameter half shafts and other beefed-up components to ensure all its torque gets to the wheels, plus an electronic locking differential at the rear. At the same time, the front e-motor can be disconnected to help boost the car’s efficiency on-road.
The Recon’s Selec-Speed Control system can maintain a set speed on challenging inclines and declines, plus there are specific drive modes for Snow and Sand, as well as Auto and Sport. However the Moab version that will be available exclusively in North America will feature a special Rock mode that adjusts the throttle response and activates a hill hold feature that lets the driver’s foot move from the brake to the throttle pedal without the vehicle moving.
What does the new Jeep Recon look like?
It’s been more than three years since we saw the Recon in concept form, and we can’t tell if the designers had to make any changes for the production model.
The super boxy 4x4 looks more modern and approachable than the Wrangler, yet still features all the brand’s signature design elements, including an illuminated seven-slot grille, bulging squared-off wheelarches, lots of protective cladding and chunky bumpers with some tow hooks in case the going gets a bit too tough. There’s also a full-size spare tyre on the tailgate.
As you can see, all four doors on the Recon are removable, as are the rear quarter glass and rear windscreen, for that ‘wind, mud and sand in the hair’ driving experience. Apparently it just takes a few minutes to remove them and doesn’t require any tools. A dual-pane sunroof is standard, but an openable power top will be available as an optional extra.
Wearing a set of 33-inch off-road tyres, the Recon has 239mm of ground clearance plus, plus off-road enthusiasts will appreciate a 34-degree approach angle, 34.5-degree departure angle and 23.5-degree breakover/ramp angle. Those are on par with the new-age Land Rover Defender 110.
How does the Jeep Recon look inside?
The Recon’s interior has been designed to be “functional and forward-thinking”, featuring durable yet sustainable materials throughout, storage solutions just about everywhere and lots of tech, starting with a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and 14.5-inch touchscreen.
There are no physical climate controls – that’s all done via the touchscreen – but there are proper buttons for activating some of the off-road functions and other stuff. The bright red panel on the centre console is where you’ll find the chunky switches for the drive modes and locking differential.
On the dashboard is a modular accessory rail that can be used for mounting cameras, additional GPS or even a rubber duck holder (collecting ducks has become a bit of a Jeep thing). Meanwhile the modular door panels have removable elastic straps and there are some interchangeable storage solutions, while underneath the centre console is enough space for a large tablet.
However there are no speakers in the doors, which makes sense if you want to be able to remove them easily. Instead, the speakers for the premium Alpine sound system are located underneath the seats.
At the time of writing, we don’t know exactly how large the Recon is, but Jeep claims it offers up to 1,866 litres of space when the rear seats are folded down, and there’s an additional 85 litres of storage under the bonnet, ideal for the charging cables or dirty boots from being out in the wilds.
It’s worth noting that the model you see here is the US spec, and there will inevitably be some changes for the European version. However, Jeep hasn’t said exactly what those will be yet, either.
The Jeep Recon will go into production early next year in Toluca, Mexico and will hit the streets in North America soon after before coming to Europe towards the end of the year. We predict prices will start in the £70,000 region, considering the current petrol-powered Jeep Wrangler starts from nearly £64,000.
Get the latest and best car news and reviews, first! Follow Auto Express on Google today
Find a car with the experts