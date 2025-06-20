Stellantis expands "do not drive" recall again: Citroen and DS cars in the frame
Faulty Takata airbags have been highlighted in 10,000 more Citroen and DS models, taking total vehicles affected to around 140,000
A further 10,000 Citroen and DS models have been added to the French manufacturer’s already significant ‘code red’ recall list, bringing the total vehicles affected since June this year to around 140,000.
There have been previous reports that Citroen was already struggling to cope with the current influx of vehicles to be repaired, which means this second expansion to the roll-call of faulty cars will inevitably lead to more misery for owners.
In June, Citroen’s parent company Stellantis issued a ‘stop-drive order’ for around 120,000 vehicles manufactured between 2009 and 2019 after fears their airbags could potentially be lethal if detonated. This meant that owners were instructed not to use their cars.
The original recall particularly concerned examples of the Citroen C3 and DS3, but was later extended to the Citroen C4 (2010-2011), DS 4 (2010-2011), and DS 5 (2010-2013) – the equivalent of an additional 9,968 cars. Now, the list is broadened further with additional models including: Citroen C4 (2010–2013), Citroen DS 4 (2010–2013), Citroen DS 5 (2010–2015), Citroen C-Zero (2010–2017), DS 4 (2010–2017), and DS 5 (2010–2018).
In a previous statement, Stellantis reassured customers that: “The company’s focus remains on completing the replacement of airbags in affected vehicles as swiftly as possible.” While owners were originally advised to get the necessary fix completed at Citroen dealerships, Peugeot garages are now also doing the work to help cope with demand.
Back in August, Stellantis said it had already fitted over 66,000 vehicles with replacement airbags, although it is worth noting that there have been several claims of wait times for customers as long as two months or more. Citroen has reportedly been paying affected drivers compensation as they wait, but consumer site Which? claims that some are being given as little as £22 per day – well below the cost of car hire.
More recall pain for Stellantis
Such a situation couldn’t come at a worse time for Stellantis which is also dealing with the fallout of another recall, this time concerning models across several brands including Vauxhall, Peugeot, Jeep, Fiat, Alfa Romeo and Citroen.
The somewhat ubiquitous 1.2-litre PureTech turbo petrol engine fitted to the likes of the Vauxhall Corsa, Peugeot 2008 and Jeep Avenger has the potential to leak fuel into the engine. This could, in Stellantis’ own words: “potentially lead to higher fuel consumption and, in a worst-case scenario, to occurrences of fire in the engine.”
As is the case with the airbag recall, owners are urged to book in with their local official Stellantis dealership in order to get the problem rectified free of charge.
