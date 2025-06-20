Stellantis expands "do not drive" recall again: Citroen and DS cars in the frame

A further 10,000 Citroen and DS models have been added to the French manufacturer’s already significant ‘code red’ recall list, bringing the total vehicles affected since June this year to around 140,000.

There have been previous reports that Citroen was already struggling to cope with the current influx of vehicles to be repaired, which means this second expansion to the roll-call of faulty cars will inevitably lead to more misery for owners.

In June, Citroen’s parent company Stellantis issued a ‘stop-drive order’ for around 120,000 vehicles manufactured between 2009 and 2019 after fears their airbags could potentially be lethal if detonated. This meant that owners were instructed not to use their cars.

The original recall particularly concerned examples of the Citroen C3 and DS3, but was later extended to the Citroen C4 (2010-2011), DS 4 (2010-2011), and DS 5 (2010-2013) – the equivalent of an additional 9,968 cars. Now, the list is broadened further with additional models including: Citroen C4 (2010–2013), Citroen DS 4 (2010–2013), Citroen DS 5 (2010–2015), Citroen C-Zero (2010–2017), DS 4 (2010–2017), and DS 5 (2010–2018).

In a previous statement, Stellantis reassured customers that: “The company’s focus remains on completing the replacement of airbags in affected vehicles as swiftly as possible.” While owners were originally advised to get the necessary fix completed at Citroen dealerships, Peugeot garages are now also doing the work to help cope with demand.