Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Peugeot won’t copy Renault’s retro car revivals, new boss pledges

New Peugeot 208 will take inspiration from the 205 but not recreate it, new boss tells us

By:Phil McNamara
6 Dec 2025
Peugeot Polygon concept6

The Peugeot Polygon concept gives big clues to the next 208 and how its design heritage will shape future Peugeots, CEO Alain Favey has told Auto Express.

The new electric Peugeot 208, set for an unveil at the Paris motor show in October 2026, will carry forward the Polygon’s striking front and rear light bars. Its body surfacing, with clean lines that flow uninterrupted around the car and juxtapose with the flat rear, projects an intentionally different feel to the chiseled, retro-modernist design of Renault’s small electric equivalent, the R5

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Renault is – of course – a reboot of a supermini originating in 1972; Peugeot will take a less overt approach to its Parisian rival.

“We’ve clearly always said we’re not into retro design: the objective is not to recreate the 205 of the past,” vows boss Favey. “Yes, we can reuse elements of the past as inspiration, and that’s what you see on Polygon.” 

So while the oblong graphics on the rear pillar hark back to the 1.9 and GTi plaques on the original hot 205, the outline is also future-facing as it’s the shape of the hypersquare steering wheel.

“But I don’t think [Polygon] is a retro design: what we’ll do is create the Peugeots of the future,” he continues. “Others stand out in the way they recreate their past. We’re trying to stand out [for] innovation and the way we use this past to [give] inspiration to create the future.”

Peugeot&#039;s CEO Alain Favey with our own Phil McNamara6

Peugeot and Renault doubling down on their past – by reintroducing entire cars or individual design details to trigger nostalgia among car fans – is a clear strategy to take on new Chinese brands, which don’t have any heritage to lean into. “Charismatic design”, says Favey, is a key weapon in Peugeot’s armoury to fend off the Chinese brands. 

“Most important when you try to position the brand for the future is to give reasons to people to buy you instead of one of these new kids on the block,” he says.

Other key brand building blocks are motorsport and GTI models, high quality and new technology, such as the ‘hypersquare’ steer-by-wire system also on the Polygon concept.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car…

Skip advert
Advertisement
  • Cars
Phil McNamara

Phil is Auto Express’ editor-at-large: he keeps close to car companies, finding out about new cars and researching the stories that matter to readers. He’s reported on cars for more than 25 years as editor of Car, Autocar’s news editor and he’s written for Car Design News and T3. 

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Peugeot GTi masterplan revealed as boss rules out hot SUVs
Peugeot E-208 GTI

Peugeot GTi masterplan revealed as boss rules out hot SUVs

Peugeot boss Alain Favey is rebooting GTi – and we ask him if SUVs and hybrids will follow the hot E-208
News
5 Dec 2025
Which cars qualify for the Electric Car Grant? Full ECG car list with our best (and worst) picks
Electric car charging mega test - Renault 5 front angled

Which cars qualify for the Electric Car Grant? Full ECG car list with our best (and worst) picks

More than 40 electric cars are now eligible for a Government-funded discount. Which should you go for from the ever-growing list?
News
3 Dec 2025
New Peugeot Hypersquare review: the future of the steering wheel?
Peugeot Hypersquare

New Peugeot Hypersquare review: the future of the steering wheel?

We get an early taste of Peugeot's new revolutionary Hypersquare steering wheel
Road tests
17 Nov 2025
New Peugeot 208: stunning Polygon concept hints at future supermini’s radical design and interior
Peugeot Polygon concept - front

New Peugeot 208: stunning Polygon concept hints at future supermini’s radical design and interior

The Peugeot Polygon concept hints at how the next Peugeot 208 supermini could look
News
12 Nov 2025

Most Popular

BMW iX3 review
BMW iX3 50 xDrive - front

BMW iX3 review

A true quantum leap in car design and electric vehicle engineering, the iX3 really is that good
In-depth reviews
4 Dec 2025
Motability’s definition of a ‘premium’ car is outdated, and here’s why
Tom Motability opinion

Motability’s definition of a ‘premium’ car is outdated, and here’s why

Our consumer reporter believes Motability needs to get with the times and reasses what it classifies as a premium car
Opinion
28 Nov 2025
Renault 5, Renault 4 and Alpine A290 get huge discount thanks to £3,750 Electric Car Grant
Renault 5 - main image

Renault 5, Renault 4 and Alpine A290 get huge discount thanks to £3,750 Electric Car Grant

‘Comfort Range’ versions for the R5 now benefit from a £3,750 thanks to the Government’s EV grant
News
3 Dec 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content