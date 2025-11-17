Peugeot’s been here before. Well, not with a steer-by-wire (SBW) system as such, but introducing a new form of steering wheel to customers. It did this with the controversial i-Cockpit layout around 12 years ago, and faced some fierce criticism for the combination of a small low-set steering wheel and high-mounted dials.

Advertisement - Article continues below

But the engineers at Peugeot I spoke to don’t seem phased by this new challenge – after all, the company hasn’t exactly withered since the i-Cockpit’s inception. If anything, the notion of a small steering wheel mounted below the instrument cluster is something we’re now seeing across the industry; and there’s a good chance the Peugeot Hypersquare might well be similarly ahead of the game when it’s introduced on the all-new Peugeot 208 supermini in 2026.

What is Hypersquare?

Hypersquare isn’t just a new steering wheel; a whole new steer-by-wire experience has been designed alongside it. SBW is a set-up that removes the physical connection between the wheels and steering wheel, and replaces it with a digitised system. This has actuators and sensors on the steering wheel and front axle, and electronics do the talking between them so that everything feels natural.

Peugeot isn’t the first to do this. Mercedes is on the cusp of revealing its own SBW system, and Lexus is already there with the updated RZ. Tesla, perhaps most controversially, brought out its system on the Cybertruck, but it remains an unlikely proposition for Europe. What all of those cars have in common, though, is their position at the top end of the market. In complete contrast, Peugeot’s first fitment of this new technology will be in something significantly smaller and more affordable.