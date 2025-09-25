The hugely important new Peugeot 208 is slated to arrive in 2027, and the brand’s bold new Polygon concept offers us a glimpse of the next-generation supermini’s avant-garde design and how it’s literally going to reinvent the wheel.

The Peugeot Polygon previews the brand’s future styling language, which focuses on purity, simplicity and geometric shapes, which on the concept combine to create “a more feline stance than ever,” according to the maker.

The concept is undeniably futuristic-looking, with the wheels pushed out to the very edges of the car, its windscreen resembling the glass canopy on a fighter jet, and a pair of huge gullwing doors that would make a Delorean jealous.

Peugeot’s signature three-claw light design has been reimagined using Micro-LED technology that stretches across the front and rear of the car. There’s another Micro-LED screen located on the C-pillar next to the car’s pop-up cable port, so drivers can check the car’s charge level from the outside.

However, the Polygon’s clean lines and angular design, combined with the fact it’s less than four metres long, does remind us of the Peugeot 205 and some of the brand’s other cars from the eighties.

How does the Peugeot Polygon concept look inside?

There’s a similar retro-futuristic vibe to the interior, but the bigger news is the next evolution of Peugeot’s i-Cockpit interior concept, with the Polygon concept bringing the brand’s radical Hypersquare steering wheel design and new steer-by-wire technology another step closer to reality.