Car brands with the most recalls: BMW tops the UK recall chart in 2024

BMW has topped the chart for the most cars recalled in the UK in 2024, with nearly two thirds of a million communications sent out to owners advising of a potential problem.

However, more than half a million of these recalls were notices to BMW owners alerting them to the same airbag issue.

BMW was warning of the possibility that - if an aftermarket ‘M sport’ steering wheel upgrade was fitted to their car - it might need replacing as part of the fall-out from the global Takata airbag saga that has already affected millions of cars from multiple manufacturers worldwide.

BMW has confirmed to us that only a vanishing minority of owners will have had M Sport steering wheel upgrades of this type, and that it was acting out of ‘an abundance of caution’ because it has no way of knowing who those drivers are.

In the first instance, owners should have received letters asking them to upload a picture of their steering wheel to a BMW website, so they can be contacted individually if a suspect wheel is spotted.

Next up in the 2024 recall chart, which comes from data released by the UK’s Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) is Mercedes-Benz, which was forced to call in a total of 339,972 cars. The majority - 314,515 - were recalled for a potential steering fault, with the DVSA stating: “On affected vehicles the backup function of the steering software might not meet specifications. As a result the steering power support might be impaired and a loss of steerability cannot be ruled out.” It applied to large numbers of A-Class models, but also the CLA, GLA, GLB, B-Class and EQA and EQB.