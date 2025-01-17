Car brands with the most recalls: BMW tops the UK recall chart in 2024
Did you receive a letter alerting you to a potentially dangerous car fault? Here are the car brands that sent the most out
BMW has topped the chart for the most cars recalled in the UK in 2024, with nearly two thirds of a million communications sent out to owners advising of a potential problem.
However, more than half a million of these recalls were notices to BMW owners alerting them to the same airbag issue.
BMW was warning of the possibility that - if an aftermarket ‘M sport’ steering wheel upgrade was fitted to their car - it might need replacing as part of the fall-out from the global Takata airbag saga that has already affected millions of cars from multiple manufacturers worldwide.
BMW has confirmed to us that only a vanishing minority of owners will have had M Sport steering wheel upgrades of this type, and that it was acting out of ‘an abundance of caution’ because it has no way of knowing who those drivers are.
In the first instance, owners should have received letters asking them to upload a picture of their steering wheel to a BMW website, so they can be contacted individually if a suspect wheel is spotted.
Next up in the 2024 recall chart, which comes from data released by the UK’s Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) is Mercedes-Benz, which was forced to call in a total of 339,972 cars. The majority - 314,515 - were recalled for a potential steering fault, with the DVSA stating: “On affected vehicles the backup function of the steering software might not meet specifications. As a result the steering power support might be impaired and a loss of steerability cannot be ruled out.” It applied to large numbers of A-Class models, but also the CLA, GLA, GLB, B-Class and EQA and EQB.
Also getting a mention in the Merc recall rundown are EQE and EQS models as: “the software of the battery management system might lead to a shutdown of the high voltage system in specific situations resulting in an unannounced loss of propulsion”. Oops.
The third carmaker in the 2024 recall chart is Kia, with a total of 185,698 vehicles affected. The bulk of the manufacturer’s recall issues relate to a problem described by the DVSA thus: The HECU hydraulic electronic control unit of affected vehicles equipped with Anti-lock Brake Systems (ABS) and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) could leak internally and cause an electrical short over time. In extreme cases the HECU could overheat with a possible risk of an under bonnet fire.” That was sent out to owners of vehicles including the Kia Carens, Rio, Soul and Sportage.
Audi and Land Rover were almost neck-and-neck in 4th and 5th places, with 172,999 and 172,473 recalls respectively. The bulk of Audi’s recalls related to the Takata airbag issue affecting A4 and A6 models, while Land Rover recalled multiple models to install a software enhancement “to further increase vehicle security”.
Then comes a big jump to VW at 6th in the chart with 82,379 recalls, while Vauxhall, Ford, Honda and Hyundai make up the rest of the top 10, each with more than 50,000 recalls.
VW’s 2024 record includes almost 80,000 Golfs, Arteons and Passats with a faulty heat shield that could cause brake cylinders to melt, while Vauxhall’s tally includes more than 50,000 drivers contacted because their Corsa F may not meet emissions standards due to a faulty valve or fuel line. Ford’s total includes software updates for large numbers of Kuga and Transit models, Honda had a problem with abnormal brake feel on its CR-V, HR-V and Jazz, while Hyundai’s biggest recalls related to a potentially defective charging unit on the Ioniq 5, and short-circuiting ABS control units on some of its i40s.
Car brand recalls in 2024
|Make
|# Vehicles Recalled
|% Vehicles Recalled
|BMW
|637,317
|28%
|MERCEDES-BENZ CARS UK LTD
|339,972
|15%
|KIA
|185,698
|8%
|AUDI
|172,999
|8%
|LAND ROVER
|172,473
|8%
|VW
|82,379
|4%
|VAUXHALL
|76,470
|3%
|FORD
|67,514
|3%
|HONDA MOTOR CO
|66,638
|3%
|HYUNDAI
|51,935
|2%
|MINI
|42,953
|2%
|PEUGEOT
|32,800
|1%
|SKODA
|31,458
|1%
|PORSCHE
|30,168
|1%
|VOLVO CAR
|28,460
|1%
|CITROEN
|24,845
|1%
|JAGUAR
|23,563
|1%
|ISUZU
|19,906
|1%
|MAZDA
|19,643
|1%
|TOYOTA (GB) PLC
|17,386
|1%
|JEEP
|12,695
|1%
|IVECO
|11,484
|1%
|Nissan Motor (GB) Limited
|10,297
|0%
|TRIUMPH MOTORCYCLES LIMITED
|8,093
|0%
|RENAULT
|7,664
|0%
|MAN TRUCK
|7,423
|0%
|BMW MOTORRAD UK
|6,984
|0%
|YAMAHA
|6,961
|0%
|SEAT
|5,214
|0%
|PIRELLI UK TYRES LTD
|4,902
|0%
|LEXUS
|4,841
|0%
|ALEXANDER DENNIS
|4,539
|0%
|ALLIANCE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP
|4,382
|0%
|IFOR WILLIAMS
|4,245
|0%
|HONDA MOTORCYCLES
|4,160
|0%
|MITSUBISHI
|3,168
|0%
|BYD
|3,093
|0%
|Infiniti GB
|3,011
|0%
|AUTO-TRAIL
|2,586
|0%
|ASTON MARTIN
|2,440
|0%
|GENESIS MOTOR UK
|2,404
|0%
|SUZUKI GB PLC
|2,082
|0%
|SSANGYONG
|1,967
|0%
|BUCHER MUNICIPAL LIMITED
|1,908
|0%
|DAIMLER TRUCK UK LIMITED
|1,896
|0%
|BRAUNABILITY EUROPE AB
|1,685
|0%
|FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES UK LTD
|1,480
|0%
|MERCEDES-BENZ & FUSO TRUCKS UK
|1,180
|0%
|RENAULT TRUCKS UK LTD
|1,007
|0%
|SUZUKI
|957
|0%
|SUBARU
|927
|0%
|MERCEDES-BENZ VANS UK LTD
|742
|0%
|DS AUTOMOBILES
|664
|0%
|MERCEDES BENZ UK LIMITED
|469
|0%
|VOLVO TRUCKS
|358
|0%
|KAWASAKI
|337
|0%
|INEOS
|333
|0%
|APOLLO TYRES (UK) SALES Ltd
|300
|0%
|ALFA ROMEO
|282
|0%
|ROLLS-ROYCE
|277
|0%
|HYMER GMBH & CO KG
|272
|0%
|VOLVO BUS
|261
|0%
|HARLEY DAVIDSON
|215
|0%
|POLARIS
|204
|0%
|KUBOTA
|157
|0%
|BRP CAN-AM
|150
|0%
|BRP-CAN AM
|136
|0%
|CRESTCHIC
|133
|0%
|GKN Ayra Servicio S.A.
|118
|0%
|BRADSHAW ELECTRIC VEHICLES
|114
|0%
|DAIMLER BUSES GMBH
|109
|0%
|OPTARE
|105
|0%
|BENETO ITALIA LTD
|90
|0%
|SWITCH MOBILITY
|77
|0%
|RAM
|65
|0%
|ALPINA
|58
|0%
|DACIA
|34
|0%
|LAMBORGHINI
|28
|0%
|MOTEA GMBH
|25
|0%
|WRIGHTBUS
|23
|0%
|LiveWire EV
|19
|0%
|INDIAN MOTORCYCLE COMPANY
|11
|0%
|POLESTAR AUTOMOTIVE
|11
|0%
|DODGE
|10
|0%
|Gordon Murray Automotive Limited
|9
|0%
|MASERATI
|7
|0%
|ALPINE
|6
|0%
|GOODYEAR S.A.
|6
|0%
|ERWIN HYMER GROUP UK LTD
|5
|0%
|Bugatti Rimac d.o.o.
|2
|0%
|CFMOTO
|2
|0%
|SCHMITZ CARGOBULL UK LTD
|2
|0%
|KOENIGSEGG AUTOMOTIVE AB
|1
|0%
Tell us what you love (and hate) about your car. Take the Driver Power survey now and you could win a £100 Amazon voucher