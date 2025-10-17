The end is nigh for the Jeep Wrangler as legendary 4x4 is being axed in Europe
Often hailed as the “go-anywhere” off-roader, the only place Wrangler is heading now is the automotive graveyard, as Jeep stops European sales
It’s the end of the line for the fourth-generation Jeep Wrangler. Auto Express has confirmed the brand will stop taking orders for its famous 4x4 by the end of this year, and the final cars will be delivered to customers within the first half of 2026.
In an exclusive interview with Auto Express, Marco Montepeloso, Jeep’s head of product planning in Europe, revealed the reason for the Wrangler’s sudden departure is that it doesn’t comply with a number of European regulations, particularly those around safety.
“There are several regulations that are affecting the compatibility of Wrangler with the European region, like the safety regulation that’s coming in mid-2026 that needs some additional features that will be hard to implement in the Wrangler,” he explained.
More safety kit was added to the Wrangler during its second facelift last year, including rock rails to help side-impact performance and ADAS systems such as drowsy-driver detection. However Montepeloso reiterated that it would be “really complex” to make the legendary 4x4 comply with new regulations, and the brand would be “forced to rethink completely the concept of Wranglers” in order to do so.
Unsurprisingly, emissions also played a role in the Wrangler's demise. The turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that every model sold in the UK uses pumps out up to 269g/km of CO2. That’s almost as much as the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 in the Range Rover Sport SV.
The fourth-generation Wrangler, also known as the Wrangler JL, was introduced in 2018 – and importantly, it will remain on sale in other markets such as America, where more than 150,000 were sold last year alone. It’s only in Europe where it’s being axed.
When we drove the latest Wrangler for the first time, we found that while the no-nonsense 4x4 was still very rugged and capable off-road, it offered a “more civilised interior and more all-round appeal generally”. We concluded: “The new Wrangler represents a well-judged step forwards for the famous Jeep.”
Since then, Jeep has introduced the plug-in hybrid Wrangler 4xe, which was sold in Europe but never made it over to UK showrooms. The car was updated initially in 2021, then again in 2024. As well as delivering extra safety features, the latest round of upgrades included some subtle styling tweaks and a much bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
For the time being, the Wrangler is still available to order, including through the Auto Express Buy A Car service. Prices start from £63,465 for the standard Sahara model, while the beefed-up, more off-road-focused Rubicon version costs a whopping £65,870. For reference, the four-door Land Rover Defender 110 is priced from £62,795, but you can save nearly £15,000 on a brand new Wrangler with Auto Express.
Will the Jeep Wrangler ever return?
The idea of Jeep not having the Wrangler in its line-up is like Porsche not selling the 911, or Volkswagen without a Golf. When we asked Montepeloso about any future plans for the Wrangler, and whether the icon could return to Europe, he replied: “Let's say we are exploring, but today we cannot commit on anything.”
Back in 2023, Auto Express learned from Jeep’s CEO at the time Christian Meunier that the plan was to make the next Wrangler fully electric, plus even more capable off-road than the current car. We weren’t expecting the new Wrangler to be unveiled until 2027 or later, but since speaking to Meunier we’ve heard nothing more.
In a statement to Auto Express, Jeep told us: “Future plans for electric Wranglers remain undisclosed.” Hopefully we’ll find out more next year, when the brand’s parent company Stellantis reveals its next strategic plan.
In the meantime, the upcoming new Jeep Recon will serve as the brand’s most hardcore off-roader. It’s due to be revealed in full sometime later this year, and Montepeloso confirmed it will come to Europe in 2026.
Yes, it will be an EV, and have “a modern, urban-friendly design,” says Jeep. However that shouldn’t compromise its off-road ability too much – after all, there is also an electric version of the all-terrain-conquering Mercedes G-Class, and Montepeloso promises the Recon will be “extremely capable”.
Montepeloso hopes that, while Jeep fans may be sad to see the Wrangler go, they’re happy with the line-up the brand now has. “We are bringing really big relevant models [to Europe] – the Avenger, the new Compass, the Wagoneer S and the Recon,” he explained.
Get the latest and best car news and reviews, first! Follow Auto Express on Google today
Find a car with the experts