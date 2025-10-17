The end is nigh for the Jeep Wrangler as legendary 4x4 is being axed in Europe

It’s the end of the line for the fourth-generation Jeep Wrangler. Auto Express has confirmed the brand will stop taking orders for its famous 4x4 by the end of this year, and the final cars will be delivered to customers within the first half of 2026.

In an exclusive interview with Auto Express, Marco Montepeloso, Jeep’s head of product planning in Europe, revealed the reason for the Wrangler’s sudden departure is that it doesn’t comply with a number of European regulations, particularly those around safety.

“There are several regulations that are affecting the compatibility of Wrangler with the European region, like the safety regulation that’s coming in mid-2026 that needs some additional features that will be hard to implement in the Wrangler,” he explained.

More safety kit was added to the Wrangler during its second facelift last year, including rock rails to help side-impact performance and ADAS systems such as drowsy-driver detection. However Montepeloso reiterated that it would be “really complex” to make the legendary 4x4 comply with new regulations, and the brand would be “forced to rethink completely the concept of Wranglers” in order to do so.

Unsurprisingly, emissions also played a role in the Wrangler's demise. The turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that every model sold in the UK uses pumps out up to 269g/km of CO2. That’s almost as much as the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 in the Range Rover Sport SV.