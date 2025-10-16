Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Opinion

Some Nissan and Toyota cars are more 'British' than MGs, it's no wonder they're popular

Tom Jervis explains everything you need to consider if you want to buy British with your next car

By:Shane Wilkinson
16 Oct 2025
Opinion - British cars

What does being British mean? With all that’s going on in the news, it’s a question many of us are asking ourselves. It’s worth asking of the UK car industry, too.

While British cars once dominated the sales charts, our roads are now much more multinational. Brands and models from the likes of Europe, Japan, Korea and now even China are making their way to our shores.

Advertisement - Article continues below

But with global conglomerates having their fingers in the pies of almost every single automotive company, and foreign car makers shifting production around the world, if you want to buy British, where should your money go? The answer is complicated, because nailing down what is a ‘British’ car isn’t easy. 

Take Jaguar Land Rover, for example; the firm may originate from the UK and build most of its cars in Solihull, but the company is owned by India’s giant Tata Group. It’s a similar story for MINI; the original Morris Mini-Minor was a product of the British Motor Corporation, but the brand now falls under the BMW Group’s German umbrella. 

On the other hand, you have brands like Vauxhall and MG. Both are British badges owned by foreign companies and although the former only produces electric vans in the UK – the rest of Vauxhall’s line-up are rebadged Opels built mainly in Germany – the latter assembles its cars in China.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Finally, there’s the Nissan Qashqai. Despite wearing the name of a Japanese manufacturer, the Qashqai was originally designed (at least in part) by a Brit and is manufactured in Sunderland. Plus, the Qashqai has been a regular at the top of the nation’s new-car sales charts for almost two decades. So, does this make it more British than a Vauxhall or MG?

Regardless, just as the UK has taken foreign cuisine to its heart, international influence has added spice and variety not only to our British brands, but also to our car industry in general.

So if you’re looking to buy British, you might need to look a little further than the badge; brands such as MG can trace little more than their logo back to Blighty. But several seemingly foreign brands, such as Toyota (with the Corolla) and the aforementioned Nissan, build their cars on British soil, benefitting from the skills of British workers while also injecting some of their own overseas flair.

Considering some of the atrocities that came out of BMC and subsequently British Leyland, maybe that’s not such a bad thing. 

No matter which country produces your favourite cars, you'll find great deals through our Buy a Car service with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Gazoo Racing Toyota GT will be revealed on December 4th
Toyota GT prototype at Goodwood 2025

New Gazoo Racing Toyota GT will be revealed on December 4th

Toyota will return to the supercar class, on road and track, with a V8 bellow
News
16 Oct 2025
Toyota’s Century brand may go global as an ultra high-end rival to Bentley and Rolls-Royce
Toyota Century - grill

Toyota’s Century brand may go global as an ultra high-end rival to Bentley and Rolls-Royce

Does Toyota’s Century brand have the history to rival Britain’s best luxury car badges? The bosses certainly think so…
News
16 Oct 2025
What cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full ECG car list with our best (and worst) picks
Electric car charging mega test - Renault 5 front angled

What cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full ECG car list with our best (and worst) picks

Over 40 electric cars are now eligible for a Government-funded discount. Which should you go for from the ever-growing list?
News
16 Oct 2025
Toyota FT-Me Concept gets Government support for limited UK production
Toyota FT-Me concept

Toyota FT-Me Concept gets Government support for limited UK production

New funding from UK government brings Toyota’s Citroen Ami alternative closer to production
News
16 Oct 2025

Most Popular

New Land Rover Defender Sport: electric Freelander successor has the BMW iX3 in its crosshairs
New baby Land Rover Defender render - watermarked

New Land Rover Defender Sport: electric Freelander successor has the BMW iX3 in its crosshairs

The new Land Rover Defender Sport is set to sit below the existing Defender in the Land Rover range, with our exclusive images previewing how it could…
News
12 Oct 2025
New Leapmotor B10 2025 review: budget brand's best EV yet
Leapmotor B10 - front action

New Leapmotor B10 2025 review: budget brand's best EV yet

The new Leapmotor B10 is a serious player in the small electric SUV sector, boasting good range, plenty of kit and a tempting price tag
Road tests
14 Oct 2025
Car Deal of the Day: fully-loaded VW Passat PHEV for £235 a month seems like crazy value
Volkswagen Passat Estate UK - front action

Car Deal of the Day: fully-loaded VW Passat PHEV for £235 a month seems like crazy value

The Passat has been a family favourite for decades – and the latest model is no different. It’s our Deal of the Day for October 13.
News
13 Oct 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content