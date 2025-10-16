Some Nissan and Toyota cars are more 'British' than MGs, it's no wonder they're popular

What does being British mean? With all that’s going on in the news, it’s a question many of us are asking ourselves. It’s worth asking of the UK car industry, too.

While British cars once dominated the sales charts, our roads are now much more multinational. Brands and models from the likes of Europe, Japan, Korea and now even China are making their way to our shores.

But with global conglomerates having their fingers in the pies of almost every single automotive company, and foreign car makers shifting production around the world, if you want to buy British, where should your money go? The answer is complicated, because nailing down what is a ‘British’ car isn’t easy.

Take Jaguar Land Rover, for example; the firm may originate from the UK and build most of its cars in Solihull, but the company is owned by India’s giant Tata Group. It’s a similar story for MINI; the original Morris Mini-Minor was a product of the British Motor Corporation, but the brand now falls under the BMW Group’s German umbrella.

On the other hand, you have brands like Vauxhall and MG. Both are British badges owned by foreign companies and although the former only produces electric vans in the UK – the rest of Vauxhall’s line-up are rebadged Opels built mainly in Germany – the latter assembles its cars in China.