Verdict

The new Jeep Compass capitalises on the enormous success of the smaller Avenger, by offering a similar combination of ruggedly handsome looks, an interior built to last, good on-board tech and a selection of powertrains that should suit every customer in its segment. Sure, this is not as fun to chuck around as its baby brother, or the plushest mid-size SUV around, but it’s perfectly practical and plays off Jeep’s off-road heritage, even if the most treacherous conditions it’s likely to ever see is a gravel school car park.

Three years ago, the Jeep Avenger burst on to the scene like Kevin Hart – small, fun, energetic and versatile. The baby SUV may be the antithesis of the unstoppable four-wheel-drive Wrangler that the brand is famous for, but clearly that's what people wanted. More than 200,000 have been sold so far, mostly in Europe.

With Jeep’s UK sales now triple what they were before the arrival of the Avenger, the decision to take the best-seller’s winning formula and super-size it to create the new third-generation Jeep Compass is the definition of a no-brainer.

Underneath, the new Compass uses the same STLA Medium platform as the latest Citroen C5 Aircross, Peugeot 3008 and Vauxhall Grandland, and eventually it’ll be available with the same selection of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and pure-electric powertrains.