Britain’s catalytic converter theft epidemic is nearly over

Catalytic converter theft may soon be a thing of the past, as exclusive new Auto Express data has lifted the lid on its dramatic decline – raising the question as to why this might be the case, and what thieves are now opting to steal instead.

Following a Freedom of Information request to all 48 police constabularies across the UK, Auto Express can reveal that in 2024, the number of catalytic converter thefts fell by 98 per cent on average compared with 2021. A total of 30 forces provided a sufficient response to be included in our findings.

A prime example of how significantly thefts have decreased is in South Yorkshire, which in 2021 recorded 850 incidents of theft registered under the term ‘catalytic converter’. In 2024, however, only five crimes of this kind were recorded, representing a huge 99.4 per cent fall.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Other forces also saw significant drops in the number of thefts; the number registered by Humberside Police, for example, dipped by 84.4 per cent from 192 in 2021 to 30 in 2024.

How cat thefts have fallen year by year

Year 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Total thefts across 30 forces 3008 5331 6909 5442 1991 150

Reacting to Auto Express’ findings, Assistant Chief Constable of the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC), Sarah Grahame, said: “Police forces across the country have been working with partner agencies over recent years to tackle the issue of catalytic converter thefts, and I am pleased that these efforts have resulted in a reduction in this criminality.”