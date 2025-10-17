Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Britain’s catalytic converter theft epidemic is nearly over

Exclusive Auto Express data has revealed that catalytic converter thefts fell by an average of 98 per cent over the past three years – but criminals are now targeting EV cables

By:Tom Jervis
17 Oct 2025
Mazda RX-8 catalytic converter

Catalytic converter theft may soon be a thing of the past, as exclusive new Auto Express data has lifted the lid on its dramatic decline – raising the question as to why this might be the case, and what thieves are now opting to steal instead.

Following a Freedom of Information request to all 48 police constabularies across the UK, Auto Express can reveal that in 2024, the number of catalytic converter thefts fell by 98 per cent on average compared with 2021. A total of 30 forces provided a sufficient response to be included in our findings.

A prime example of how significantly thefts have decreased is in South Yorkshire, which in 2021 recorded 850 incidents of theft registered under the term ‘catalytic converter’. In 2024, however, only five crimes of this kind were recorded, representing a huge 99.4 per cent fall.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Other forces also saw significant drops in the number of thefts; the number registered by Humberside Police, for example, dipped by 84.4 per cent from 192 in 2021 to 30 in 2024.

How cat thefts have fallen year by year

Year201920202021202220232024
Total thefts across 30 forces30085331690954421991150

Reacting to Auto Express’ findings, Assistant Chief Constable of the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC), Sarah Grahame, said: “Police forces across the country have been working with partner agencies over recent years to tackle the issue of catalytic converter thefts, and I am pleased that these efforts have resulted in a reduction in this criminality.”

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Grahame explained that several preventative measures have been implemented by police, including the creation of a database to register and track stolen catalytic converters, as well as the usage of forensic marking to help catch those responsible.

However, police efforts aren’t the only factor behind the decline; the wholesale price of rhodium – one of the precious metals thieves target from catalytic converters – hit a 10-year high in 2021, but has slowly fallen since. 

Nevertheless, the price of rhodium is still greater now than it was in the early part of 2020, and catalytic converter thefts continue to fall – indicating there has been some shift away from the crime.

Criminality obviously hasn’t disappeared, however, so what are thieves now choosing to take instead?  It would appear that one target could be EV charger cables, as the number of incidents of cable cutting has exploded by 400 per cent in the last year, with criminals attempting to retrieve the valuable copper inside.

Charging firm InstaVolt has recently turned to hiring private security and even fitting GPS trackers to its cables in order to deter theft. CEO Delvin Lane admitted: “Cable theft is a growing challenge for our industry, threatening the confidence of EV drivers and undermining investment in charging infrastructure.”

Besides its lucrative nature, one of the main incentives behind this type of theft is the low conviction rate. Grahame pointed out: “Like other types of acquisitive crime, investigators can face difficulties in identifying suspects and obtaining evidence, which can make seeking prosecutions difficult. We know that preventative policing can be the most effective way to stop these types of crimes occurring in the first place.”

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Some Nissan and Toyota cars are more 'British' than MGs, it's no wonder they're popular
Opinion - British cars

Some Nissan and Toyota cars are more 'British' than MGs, it's no wonder they're popular

Tom Jervis explains everything you need to consider if you want to buy British with your next car
Opinion
16 Oct 2025
Ferrari has shown me that EVs can be more than smartphones on wheels
Opinion - Ferrari EV

Ferrari has shown me that EVs can be more than smartphones on wheels

News reporter, Ellis Hyde thinks Ferrari’s take on the electric car formula will deliver something with a longer shelf life than the average EV
Opinion
15 Oct 2025
Manufacturers aren’t selling enough electric cars, and that’s excellent news for buyers
Opinion - EV sales

Manufacturers aren’t selling enough electric cars, and that’s excellent news for buyers

Editor Paul Barker explains why serious EV discounts are now starting to appear on the market
Opinion
9 Oct 2025
Scottish-built Shelby Super Snake and GT350 get over 800bhp supercharged V8s
2025 Shelby GT350 - front 3/4

Scottish-built Shelby Super Snake and GT350 get over 800bhp supercharged V8s

An authorised dealer network will be set up for Shelby
News
8 Oct 2025

Most Popular

New Leapmotor B10 2025 review: budget brand's best EV yet
Leapmotor B10 - front action

New Leapmotor B10 2025 review: budget brand's best EV yet

The new Leapmotor B10 is a serious player in the small electric SUV sector, boasting good range, plenty of kit and a tempting price tag
Road tests
14 Oct 2025
400bhp family SUVs have become common in the EV era, but they're completely pointless
Opinion - Volvo XC40 Recharge

400bhp family SUVs have become common in the EV era, but they're completely pointless

Editor Paul Barker thinks new car firms don't have heritage behind them, so power figures and straight line speed are an easy way to grab headlines
Opinion
15 Oct 2025
New Toyota C-HR+ 2025 review: electric SUV struggles for space
Toyota C-HR+ - front

New Toyota C-HR+ 2025 review: electric SUV struggles for space

The new Toyota CH-R+ has plenty of plus points, but ultimately fails to stand out from the crowded family EV class
Road tests
15 Oct 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content