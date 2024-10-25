Recognise EV chargers as critical infrastructure to stop cable thefts, says charging CEO
Electric car charger operators have resorted to employing private security patrols after crooks cut cables to sell copper for scrap
The CEO of the UK’s largest rapid charging network has told Auto Express that public EV chargers “need to be seen as critical infrastructure” amidst a rise in the number of cable thefts across the country and industry.
Delvin Lane, the CEO of Instavolt, said that charging cable thefts are becoming a “consistent issue across the industry, and one that’s frustrating for our users.” So far the firm has suffered no less than 218 cable thefts across 31 sites in South Yorkshire and the Midlands, including Birmingham, with fellow chargepoint operators (CPOs) reporting thefts nationwide.
Criminal gangs and opportunist thieves are cutting the cables of rapid EV chargers in order to sell the scrap copper inside them for cash. Lane explained, however, that “while [they] might get £25 or so per cable, it costs us over £1,000 to replace.”
This has led Lane to call on the government and National Protective Security Authority to recognise EV chargers as Critical National Infrastructure (CNI). Such a recognition would afford EV charger thefts more attention and resources from the police.
“Currently, cutting a charging cable is up there with stealing a handbag,” Lane remarked. “Once it’s seen as critical infrastructure, then it really matters. It’s a serious crime that affects people’s daily lives.”
Lane explained that InstaVolt, like other CPOs, is taking all the steps it can to prevent and address the thefts. The firm employs CCTV at all of its sites, as well as forensic SmartWater technology that can help trace the fingerprints of criminals. The firm, like others, is also spending thousands on employing private security patrols in crime hotspots and “endeavour[s] to fix damaged cables within 24 hours – sometimes even 12 hours – to give drivers peace of mind.”
To keep a tab on cables if they are stolen, InstaVolt says it fits its units with trackers. “The scrap dealers that take these cables know they’ve been stolen from somewhere,” Lane said. “We’re going after the criminals and we’ll be going after the scrap dealers next.”
InstaVolt and other CPOs have already been supporting authorities to kerb the issue, with the CEO of trade body ChargeUK, Vicky Read, telling Auto Express that “We are working with the police and relevant authorities, including government, where appropriate to help deter this crime and apprehend those responsible.” InstaVolt says convictions have already been made, although Lane reaffirmed that “while we respect the police are overstretched, there now needs to be a recognition that this is a serious crime and a consolidated effort to put a stop to it.”
