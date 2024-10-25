Recognise EV chargers as critical infrastructure to stop cable thefts, says charging CEO

The CEO of the UK’s largest rapid charging network has told Auto Express that public EV chargers “need to be seen as critical infrastructure” amidst a rise in the number of cable thefts across the country and industry.

Delvin Lane, the CEO of Instavolt, said that charging cable thefts are becoming a “consistent issue across the industry, and one that’s frustrating for our users.” So far the firm has suffered no less than 218 cable thefts across 31 sites in South Yorkshire and the Midlands, including Birmingham, with fellow chargepoint operators (CPOs) reporting thefts nationwide.

Criminal gangs and opportunist thieves are cutting the cables of rapid EV chargers in order to sell the scrap copper inside them for cash. Lane explained, however, that “while [they] might get £25 or so per cable, it costs us over £1,000 to replace.”

This has led Lane to call on the government and National Protective Security Authority to recognise EV chargers as Critical National Infrastructure (CNI). Such a recognition would afford EV charger thefts more attention and resources from the police.

“Currently, cutting a charging cable is up there with stealing a handbag,” Lane remarked. “Once it’s seen as critical infrastructure, then it really matters. It’s a serious crime that affects people’s daily lives.”