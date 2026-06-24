Orders are open for the first-ever all-electric VW campervan. The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Beach turns the recognisable EV people-carrier into a mobile bedroom, adding a fold-out double bed, table and chairs, plus a new ‘Overnight’ mode for the climate control and lighting – all for just £1,200.

Almost inseparable from the Volkswagen ID. Buzz Style on which it is based, the only visual change for the Beach is the retro Stockton alloy wheels – now exclusive to this model. Also unique for the Buzz Beach is the Candy White and Cherry Red paint (a £2,826 option) on the model we saw in a studio ahead of the car’s reveal.

It’s business as usual inside, too. Available in five, six and seven-seat variations, it looks and feels exactly like its standard sibling with a tall dashboard and 12.9-inch touchscreen. Hidden within it, however, is the Buzz’s new ‘Overnight’ mode, which gives owners uninterrupted access to the car’s climate control, USB charge ports and the 30-colour ambient lighting. VW says the Beach can harness its “powerful battery” to offer “continuous off-grid climate control for up to 48 hours”.

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In the rear, a bed folds out from behind the back seats. In five-seat models it fits neatly within the boot, while on six and seven-seat variants it stacks vertically, eating into more of the available cargo space. The mattress measures two metres by 1.2 metres, which VW claims is “slightly bigger than a standard double bed”, allowing the Buzz to “comfortably sleep two” adults.