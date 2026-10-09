The Volkswagen Tiguan has been the brand’s best-selling car since 2017, so it only makes sense that the German giant would want to capitalise on its family SUV’s popularity as much as it can. Step forward then, the new Volkswagen ID. Tiguan.

We’ve known for a while that this heavily facelifted version of the ID.4 would be called ID. Tiguan. However, this is the first time it’s been seen uncovered, and we have crucial new information regarding its performance, range and specifications.

What does the Volkswagen ID. Tiguan look like?

While the ID.4 provided Volkswagen with a competitive rival to the Renault Scenic, Toyota bZ4X and Nissan Ariya, one of its main criticisms was a blobby design, which looks out of kilter with VW’s fundamental themes of solidity and stability. This certainly seems to have been addressed with the new ID. Tiguan.

Although the basic proportions of the ID.4 have been kept in place, the ID. Tiguan adopts Volkswagen’s new ‘Pure Positive’ design language - something we’ve seen on the new ID. Polo and ID.3 Neo. The front has undergone a significant change with a new full-width LED light strip broken up by an illuminated VW badge. The reshaped lower bumper with new air curtains to the side has a technical purpose too, helping to reduce the drag coefficient from 0.27 to 0.26.

Volkswagen says the ID. Tiguan’s “core values also include a design that follows the brand’s great DNA”. As a result, there’s a return to more ergonomical traditional door handles. At the rear, there's new lighting, again with an illuminated VW badge in the middle. The rear bumper also features more horizontal lines than before, as does the rest of the ID. Tiguan, which VW says gives it a “muscular stance” on the road.